DRS Gaming And Horaa Esports Carry Nepal's Hopes Into The 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship

2 Nepal Teams, DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports have earned qualification to the 2024 MOBILE Global Championship

DRS Gaming, a veteran in Nepalese esports with PMGC appearances in 2023, 2022, and 2021, qualified for the 2024 PMGC

Horaa Esports made history by qualifying for the 2024 PMGC for the very first time

NEPAL, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nepalese esports continues to reach new heights as both DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports have officially secured their spots in the prestigious 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC). This achievement marks a pivotal moment for Nepal's competitive PUBG MOBILE scene, with the nation's top teams preparing to compete on the global stage in the final event of the 2024 season.DRS Gaming, a veteran in Nepalese esports with PMGC appearances in 2023, 2022, and 2021, once again proved their dominance, securing 4th place in the 2024 PUBG MOBILE Super League (PMSL) CSA Finals. With a total of 152 points, including 23 points carried over from their impressive league-stage performance, DRS recorded three first-place finishes in matches 2, 15, and 16, while eliminating 79 opponents.Meanwhile, Horaa Esports made history by qualifying for PMGC for the very first time. Finishing 6th in the 2024 PMSL CSA Finals with 136 points, Horaa delivered a stellar performance with 72 eliminations and two first-place finishes in matches 5 and 6. Nofear911 distinguished himself as the MVP of match 6, further demonstrating his integral role in the team's rise to prominence.A total of nine teams from the CSA region have qualified for the 2024 PMGC, with four teams advancing through regional rankings and five teams, including DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports, earning their spots through their outstanding performances in the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall edition. PMGC, which serves as the grand finale of the 2024 PUBG MOBILE competitive season, will be held in the United Kingdom from November to December, bringing together the world's top PUBG MOBILE teams to compete for the coveted World Champion title and a share of the massive prize pool.This qualification is more than just a tournament result-it is a defining moment for Nepalese esports. DRS Gaming continues their legacy of competing at the highest level, while Horaa Esports embarks on their first appearance at the PMGC. Together, they have cemented their reputations as two of the most formidable teams in the region. The 2024 PMGC will see the world's top PUBG MOBILE teams clash in an arena where only the elite can rise, and both Nepalese teams will carry the hopes of an entire nation with them.As DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports prepare for this monumental challenge, fans across Nepal can rally behind their heroes and follow every step of their journey through the PUBG MOBILE South Asia Esports channels: @PUBGMESPORTSSOUTHASIA on Facebook, @ESPORTSPUBGMOBILE on Instagram, and @PUBGMOBILEEsportsSouthAsia on YouTube.(ENDS)

