Supreme Court Investigates X’S Unexpected Comeback In Brazil

This development follows a ban imposed by Supreme Court (STF) Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Users can now access X through mobile applications, albeit with certain limitations.



Access to X remains restricted to apps, as the platform continues to be unavailable on web browsers.



Local media conducted tests revealing varying levels of accessibility depending on internet connections.



Wi-Fi networks provided full functionality, while mobile data connections experienced some instability. Users have reported slow image uploads and inconsistent posting experiences within the app.







The Supreme Federal Court is currently investigating these reports of X's return . According to the Court, the situation appears to be a result of instability in the blocking of certain networks.



The blockade of X in Brazil began on August 30th, following an order from Minister Alexandre de Moraes.



This decision affected over 22 million users of the platform in the country. The ban came after X's owner, Elon Musk, failed to comply with a summons from Moraes.



Legal experts argue that the shutdown of X in Brazil has placed the country's legal system at a crossroads.



This action has raised concerns about the effectiveness of certain constitutional guarantees. Musk's refusal to appoint a legal representative in Brazil prompted the minister's decision.

Moraes cited recurring non-compliance with judicial orders as a reason for the ban. He accused X of attempting to evade Brazilian legal jurisdiction and judicial authority.



The minister's order includes hefty fines for individuals or companies using technological workarounds to access X.



Elon Musk has been vocal in denouncing what he calls "illegal orders" from Moraes to censor X profiles.



He has also alleged that Moraes interfered in the 2022 elections with the help of former X employees. The situation continues to evolve as authorities investigate the platform's partial return.



