Matrix Set To Showcase Future-Ready Security Solutions At Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024

Revolutionizing Security with Next-Generation Solutions

At Intersec Saudi Arabia, 2024, Matrix will present its NDAA-compliant security portfolio, designed to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises.



Matrix is one of the first Indian companies to deliver end-to-end cyber-secure video surveillance solutions, ensuring comprehensive protection from capture to monitoring. Our Video Management Software (VMS) recently earned cybersecurity certification, fully compliant with the OWASP Top 10 Desktop Security Risks. At Intersec Saudi Arabia, Matrix will proudly showcase its Project Series and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras, renowned for their robust cybersecurity features. Aligned with OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards, these cameras also hold UL and CE certifications, setting a benchmark in secure, high-performance surveillance.

The exhibit will also feature a variety of Network Video Recorders and the newly launched Video Management Software Platform (VMSP), which integrates NVR, server, and VMS. Visitors will also get a chance to see Matrix All Color Network Cameras in action, which provide superior quality color images in low-light or no-light conditions.



Matrix's Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions provide a unified system for managing physical security and workforce operations, ensuring accurate time tracking and access control. At Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024, Matrix will showcase its GDPR-compliant Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions, featuring the latest WhatsApp Integration, which allows users to receive real-time alerts and notifications directly through the app.



Matrix will also unveil its state-of-the-art facial recognition time-attendance terminal, the COSEC ARGO FACE200T, renowned for its exceptional accuracy, fast identification speed, and high user capacity. This advanced device supports seamless connectivity through PoE and Ethernet, ensuring smooth integration.



Enterprise-grade Telecom Solutions

Matrix, a veteran leader in the telecom industry, will present its latest Telecom Solutions at the summit. Our range of IP-PBX systems, Unified Communication servers, and VoIP gateways is designed to enhance business communication and improve operational efficiency. As businesses grow, Matrix's telecom solutions are built to scale, providing a dependable, robust, and high-quality communication infrastructure.



Strengthening Market Presence in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudia Arabia



Matrix has consistently portrayed its potential for growth in the region with its commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and scalable solutions. Intersec KSA unites industry leaders in security, emergency response, and safety, from all corners of the world. From groundbreaking advancements to revolutionary technologies, the security and safety industry has been a hub of innovation. Matrix yearns for vital discussions on future foresight, featuring prominent global experts, concerning Security and Safety industry.



Tarun Sharma, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event: "Intersec Saudi Arabia is a pivotal opportunity for Matrix to engage with industry leaders across the Middle East, a region with unique security challenges. As infrastructure projects grow and critical assets expand, the demand for advanced, cyber-secure solutions has never been greater. We are eager to demonstrate how Matrix's comprehensive security offerings, from robust video surveillance to intelligent access control, can enhance the safety and efficiency of enterprises across the region. Our goal is to understand the specific needs of Middle Eastern organizations and provide solutions that safeguard both their physical assets and sensitive data with the highest level of protection."



Visit Booth 1-D34 to learn more about Matrix offerings at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024, from 1st to 3rd October 2024.

About Matrix



Founded in 1991, Matrix is a leading provider of Security and Telecom solutions for contemporary businesses and enterprises. As a technology-driven and customer-centric organization, Matrix is dedicated to staying at the forefront of advancements in the Security and Telecom sectors.

With approximately 40% of its workforce focused on new product development, Matrix has introduced a range of advanced solutions, including Video Surveillance Systems (such as Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders, and IP Cameras), Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems, and Telecom Solutions (including Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways, and Communication Endpoints). These offerings are feature-rich, reliable, and adhere to international standards.

With a global presence across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, Matrix operates through a vast network of over 4,000 channel partners. This extensive network enables Matrix to meet customer needs more quickly and effectively.



Matrix holds ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 9001:2015 certifications for quality management. Additionally, the company has received the ZED Quality Certification and DSIR Certification for its indigenous R&D and manufacturing efforts. Matrix has earned the trust and respect of customers across a wide range of industries.

