Turkiye Calls For Global Action To De-Escalate Tensions, Stop Occupation Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The Turkish of Foreign Affairs has issued an urgent call Wednesday for the international community to intervene swiftly in response to escalating tensions and ongoing Israeli attacks, which it warned are jeopardizing both regional and global stability.

This appeal was made in a statement following a meeting of the Gaza Contact Group, organized by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Amman, Jordan.

According to the ministry's statement, the discussions centered on efforts to halt the genocide in the Gaza Strip, advance ceasefire negotiations, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

The group also expressed concern over the increasing intensity of Israeli occupation measures in the West Bank and provocations targeting the historic status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In addition to Gaza, the statement highlighted growing alarm over violent attacks by Israeli settlers and military operations in the West Bank, which it said have reached troubling levels.

The Gaza Contact Group, representing both the Arab League and OIC, reiterated its commitment to pursuing a two-state solution as a prerequisite for lasting peace in Palestine.

The first step, the group emphasized, is for more nations and international organizations to recognize the State of Palestine and support its bid for full membership in the United Nations.

Jordan hosted the high-level meeting of the Arab-Islamic ministerial committee, which was tasked with spearheading international efforts to end the war on Gaza.

The committee, formed following an extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh in November 2023, has been charged with leading immediate international action on behalf of all member states of OIC and the Arab League.

Their goal: to end the conflict in Gaza and push for a meaningful political process aimed at achieving comprehensive and lasting peace, in line with established international frameworks.

The committee is chaired by the Saudi Foreign Minister and included representatives from Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria, Bahrain, along with the Secretary General of the Arab League and Secretary General of OIC. (end)

