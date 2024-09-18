UNGA Adopts Resolution On Ending Israeli Occupation Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted on Wednesday, by a big majority, a demanding Israel to end its "unlawful presence" in the Palestinian territories within a year, in accordance with a ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The vote was 124-14, with 43 abstentions.

In addition, the resolution demands the withdrawal of all Israeli forces and the evacuation of settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories "without delay".

It ordered restoring territories and other possessions as well as assets seized and occupied by the Israeli occupation since 1967 to all Palestinians.

It allows all Palestinians who displaced during the occupation to return to their homes and to help them practice their right to self-determination.

The UNGA urged, in this resolution, all countries to comply with their commitments by the virtue of international law.

It also called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to submit to a report within three months on the implementation of the resolution.

The draft resolution was submitted by some countries, including Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Turkiye, Algeria, Sudan, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Libya, Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and others.

The UNGA asked the ICJ for a fatwa, ruling, issued on July 19 concluded that the continuation of Israeli occupation in the Palestinian territories is "unlawful" and must stop as soon as possible.

The ruling ordered Israeli occupation to immediately stop its settlement activities and evacuate all settlers from the Palestinian territories. (end)

