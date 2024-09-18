SEGULA Technologies Inaugurates New USA Headquarters And A Technicon Design Studio In Troy, Michigan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global engineering group SEGULA Technologies

has just opened its new U.S. headquarters in Troy near Detroit, Michigan. This new office marks a significant step in the company's expansion in North America and further cements its commitment to the U.S. market.

The new office is located on the 12th floor of a modern building, covering 7,000 square feet and providing a spacious and contemporary workspace.

Troy was chosen for its strategic importance in the engineering and development activities. The region is home to leading technology companies including global automotive companies such as Stellantis, Ford, General Motors, as well as a vibrant ecosystem of technology partners. This proximity to key clients and a rich pool of engineering talent makes Troy an optimal location for SEGULA's U.S. operations.

SEGULA Technologies provides engineering services and solutions in major industrial sectors like automotive, rail or energy. In the U.S, the company is on a strong growth trajectory, boasting a year-over-year increase of over 20%. Currently operating in 20 states with three engineering offices, SEGULA Technologies U.S. plans to open several more offices in the next year.

Within the new headquarters, SEGULA Technologies is also opening a studio space dedicated to Technicon Design , its subsidiary specializing in high-end design services for the automotive and industrial sectors. This inauguration, which formalizes Technicon Design's 30 years of collaboration with key players in Detroit's automotive industry, will reinforce synergies with SEGULA Technologies' engineering services. The combined expertise of SEGULA's Detroit-based team and Technicon Design's professionals will enable the Group to offer complete product engineering solutions to leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the automotive and industrial markets.

"We are thrilled to open our new office in Troy, a central hub for engineering and IT companies, especially within the automotive and manufacturing sectors. This makes it an ideal location for SEGULA's new headquarters," says Vijay Soni, CEO of SEGULA Technologies U.S. "SEGULA's unique combination of deep engineering expertise, state-of-the-art development and testing facilities, and a global delivery network sets us apart in the industry. Our new office will serve as a front office with a proximity engineering center, leveraging our global delivery centers in countries like India, Mexico, Tunisia and Morocco to provide cost-effective solutions for our clients."

Together with Technicon Design, SEGULA Technologies USA plans to recruit more than 400 professionals this year.

