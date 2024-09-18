SMD Makes First Sale Of Its Compact Electric Remote Underwater Vehicle Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) SMD makes first sale of its compact electric remote underwater vehicle

Subsea company, SMD , has made the first sale of its compact workclass electric remotely operated vehicle (ROV), the Atom EV, to Greece's Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR), the primary Greek public body undertaking marine research in the Eastern Mediterranean.

With a 4,000 m rated turnkey system, the vehicle represents the latest technological evolution in the e-ROV sphere and will unlock a host of capabilities for HCMR.

John McCann, discussing the milestone contract win, SMD's business development manager says:“As part of a significant upgrade to its primary marine facilities, HCMR was seeking a sustainable and adaptable vehicle with which to conduct its operations.

“The Centre chose to partner with us thanks to our unparalleled reputation for technological excellence and our strong focus on sustainability. These values align perfectly with HCMR's invaluable marine research and commitment to promoting environmentally conscious practices.

“The Atom EV is the creation of our specialist Innovation Division, which is dedicated to engineering technology that pushes boundaries and propels the industry forward.

“This flexible ROV system can convert 63 percent of inputted power into usable thrust performance, and with a modular design, its configuration can be easily optimised for the job at hand.

“We give special thanks to the fantastic team at Maresco Ltd for their role in facilitating this exciting partnership.”

The vehicle, which will be delivered to HCMR in the summer of 2025, will be fitted onto an existing vessel and used as part of the organisation's frequent deep-water missions.

Leonidas Manousakis, ROV supervisor for HCMR, says:“Thanks to our recent receipt of EU and government funding, we completed a series of upgrades to our primary marine facilities in Iraklion, Crete, Greece.

“As part of this process, we sought a reliable, efficient and adaptable ROV system to facilitate our operations.

“Primarily, it will support our scientific research, service missions, and response work, as the Greek State's immediate repose to maritime incidents.

“With high-quality video production, precise navigation, and strong intervention possibilities for sampling and manipulation, SMD's Atom EV was the perfect solution. We were impressed by the vehicle's environmentally sensitive design, as well as its market-leading power and connectivity.

“SMD has skilfully tailored this vehicle to suit the unique requirements of our existing vessel and we look forward to using this technology for years to come.”

Having completed the sale of its first Quantum EV to marine contractor Jan De Nul Group earlier this year, SMD says it is looking forward to the continued success of its electric vehicle range.