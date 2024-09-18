Techmediabreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Subsidiary Enters Key Market With Release Of First Social Casino Game

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix (NASDAQ: GMGI) , a leading international developer and licensor of gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, has launched the first social casino game offered by its subsidiary Expanse Studios. The game, called Beach Penalties, represents Expanse Studios' growth and development in the growing social-gaming space. An engaging instant game, Beach Penalties captures the excitement of a soccer penalty shootout on a sunny beach with players able to play on three levels and choose from a variety of customizable features to outsmart the goalkeeper, score penalties and win prizes. The release of Beach Penalties is a strategic part of Golden Matrix's efforts to expand its gaming portfolio and leverage key trends in the gaming industry

“The launch of Beach Penalties is an exciting development for Expanse Studios as we enter the social gaming market for the first time,” said Expanse Studios CEO Damjan Stamenkovic in the press release.“Social casino games represent a significant opportunity for growth, and Beach Penalties allows us to showcase our ability to create engaging, accessible content that resonates with a wide audience. We look forward to further expanding our social casino offerings and pursuing new opportunities in this thriving market.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, while its B2C division, including Meridianbet, operates regulated online sports betting and gaming sites. For more information about the company, visit .

