Inventhelp Inventor Develops Apparatus To Hold And Support Piping (HBR-181)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a multifunctional apparatus to effectively hold and support various piping and other long-length workpieces at jobsites," said an inventor, from Suffern, N.Y., "so I invented the G D P SUPPORT. My design would eliminate the potential for pipe damage or associated leaking situations. It would also help workers, painters, electricians, and others to work safely on a large surface of high ceilings."

The patent-pending invention allows any natural utility worker or plumbing to work safely and efficiently on any piping configuration of a diameter of one to four inches. It also helps prevent damages or leaks when changing or installing any gas meter. Additionally, it can be used to temporarily support any bar manifold or support any long piece of pipe to thread without bending. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to setup and use so it is ideal for natural gas utility workers, plumbing service providers, gas propane utility workers, and more. A prototype model is available upon request.

