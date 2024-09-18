Kebaonish And Grand & Toy Forge Partnership To Increase Indigenous Business Access Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kebaonish partners with Grand & Toy to expand nationwide, offering Indigenous-led teas and coffees. G&T also becomes Kebaonish's new warehouse and 3PL provider.

TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kebaonish Inc., an Indigenous-led coffee and tea company, has partnered with Grand & Toy in a groundbreaking collaboration that operates on two distinct levels to revolutionize access to Indigenous products across Canada. This partnership not only brings Kebaonish's premium, Indigenous-crafted teas and coffee blends to consumers nationwide but also establishes Grand & Toy as Kebaonish's new warehouse and third-party logistics (3PL) partner. The partnership represents a significant step towards economic reconciliation , aiming to make Indigenous businesses more accessible in the Canadian market.

Grand & Toy has demonstrated exceptional commitment by working diligently with Kebaonish to develop a model that supports small Indigenous companies in improving their operations. Dr. Shyra Barberstock, Co-founder of Kebaonish Inc., expressed her enthusiasm: "We are immensely proud of our line of teas and coffees, and this partnership with Grand & Toy represents an incredible opportunity for our company. Grand & Toy has treated our team and company as if we were a $100 million business, working closely with every team member to understand our unique needs and create opportunities for Kebaonish to become a truly national company with their support."

The collaboration operates on two key levels:

1 Partnership: Customers can now find Kebaonish products on the official Grand & Toy website, making these unique Indigenous blends easily accessible

2 Support: Grand & Toy serves as Kebaonish's new warehouse and 3PL partner, significantly enhancing the Indigenous company's operational capabilities.

Kebaonish Inc.'s product lines offer unique flavours inspired by Indigenous culture and traditions. The Seven Grandfather's Tea Blends draw inspiration from the Anishinaabe Seven Grandfather Teachings, while the four Wampum Blends pay homage to the Haudenosaunee Wampum Belts.

Dr. Ryan 'Rye' Barberstock, Co-founder of Kebaonish Inc., emphasized the significance of the partnership: "Grand & Toy have been an outstanding partner and friend to us and the Kebaonish team. They have demonstrated their passion and commitment to creating opportunities for Indigenous businesses like ours to enter markets. They recognize that our success is a shared success, and the more Grand & Toy can do to see Indigenous businesses thrive, the more it opens up doors for other Indigenous businesses to enter Canada's distribution networks."

This partnership aligns with the federal government's mandate for a minimum annual procurement spend of 5% on Indigenous businesses, encouraging Canadian corporations to support economic reconciliation initiatives.

"Grand & Toy is thrilled to partner with Kebaonish. We are incredibly proud to support this Indigenous-led business and help them expand their reach across Canada. Together, we're bringing unique and flavourful Indigenous-led teas and coffees to consumers nationwide." - Sumit Luthra, President, Grand & Toy.

Kebaonish Inc., a 71% Indigenous-led company, was founded by Dr. Shyra Barberstock, a member of Kebaowek First Nation, and Dr. Ryan 'Rye' Barberstock, a member of Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte. Their unique corporate structure, inclusive of non-Indigenous partners Barry Hillier, John Snell, and Michael Carrick, represents a new business model that honours and respects diverse worldviews, emulating the spirit of the Two Row Wampum. The Two Row Wampum, a sacred belt representing the historic agreement between the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy and European colonial settlers, symbolizes mutual respect, peace, friendship, and reciprocity. These principles are brought to life in the modern business world through the Kebaonish Inc. and Grand & Toy partnership.

About Kebaonish Inc.:

Kebaonish Inc. specializes in creating high-quality Indigenous teas and coffee blends that embody local Indigenous traditions and respect the spirit of relationships. Founded by members of the Kebaowek First Nation and Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, Kebaonish is committed to establishing inclusive business partnerships that strive for economic equality and expand market reach nationally and globally.

About Grand & Toy

For 140 years, Grand & Toy has helped Canadian organizations to help create the best work experience possible. Grand & Toy's team of industry-leading experts asses and create bespoke solutions, connecting everything for a holistic workspace experience, from its vast network of the latest technology and enhanced health and safety solutions, custom workplace furniture, and essential business supplies. Grand & Toy operates one of the country's biggest distribution networks and serves customers coast-to-coast via its direct sales force and best-in-class B2B e-commerce platform. Grand & Toy is committed to improving and maintaining its social responsibility efforts, including waste and recycling programs, green products and services, as well as through leadership and business insights, and transportation efficiency. Grand & Toy is owned entirely by The ODP Corporation, a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ (ODP). For more information about Grand & Toy, visit grandandtoy.

