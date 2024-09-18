Get The Perfect Autumn Glow With Spavia's New Limited-Time Pumpkin Spice Age-Defying Fall Facial

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Resort-Inspired Day Spa Launches Pumpkin-Based Facial; Hosts Free Facial Giveaway on

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the crisp breeze of autumn arrives, the changing season calls for all things pumpkin-including your skincare routine.

Spavia Day Spa

is introducing its limited-time Pumpkin Spice Age-Defying Fall Facia , available now through November 30. Harnessing the power of key ingredients like Pumpkin Enzymes and Seaberry Fruit Oil, the seasonal captures the spirit of fall while helping your complexion stay hydrated and radiant all season long.

At the heart of this luxurious facial are products derived by FarmHouse Fresh ®, a renowned brand committed to crafting sustainable skincare products that are as good for the earth as they are for your skin.

"We can't wait for our guests to try the Pumpkin Spice Age-Defying Fall Facial-it's a seasonal self-care experience like no other," said Jessica Hartman, Director of Spa Services. "We've carefully selected nutrient-rich ingredients that rejuvenate and nourish the skin. The cleansing, exfoliation, and moisturizing process leaves you with a radiant, age-defying glow that's just so good. It's the perfect way to welcome fall while preparing your skin for the colder, drier months ahead."

A sensory journey for the season, the facial begins with the Make It Melt Cleansing Balm , a rich and nutrient-dense formula that gently removes makeup and impurities. Guests then experience the Three MilkTM WhipfoliantTM Ageless Cleanser , which uses plant-based exfoliants to prepare the skin for deeper treatment. Next comes the Illumination Juice Facial Tonic , which evens skin tone and brightens the complexion with Vitamin C and organic aloe.

The star of the treatment, the Splendid Dirt® Nutrient Mud Mask , infuses skin with organic pumpkin puree, cleansing pores and enhancing radiance. The Matcha Purity® Calm & Clear Purification Mask

follows, delivering soothing hydration, while the Eternal Light® Vitamin Enhanced Illuminating Serum

brings out your skin's natural glow. The facial is finished with the Golden Moon Dip® Illumination Mousse , which leaves skin moisturized and illuminated, and the Stunning Dawn® Brightening Eye Cream , which firms and brightens under the eyes with Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

A self-care oasis, Spavia welcomes its guests to indulge in a variety of result-driven massage and skin care treatments, body wraps, waxing, lash extensions, and more. Spavia provides a relaxing atmosphere and resort-inspired amenities to guests seven days a week, allowing the flexibility to schedule treatments when guests need them most. Additionally, each Spavia location includes a spa boutique, which provides a wide range of retail offerings, purchasable by guests to extend their self-care routines at home or for gifting occasions. Retail categories include premium skincare products, recovery tools, candles, jewelry, and more.

Follow Spavia

on Facebook for a chance to win a free Pumpkin Spice Age-Defying Facial. To learn more about Spavia and its treatments, visit

. Learn more expert skincare tips from Jessica Hartman, Director of Spa Services, on Spavia's "Face the Facts" series on YouTube .



