IPSY Appoints Galen C. Smith As Company's New Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Customer-Centric Leader to Guide Company in Strengthening Position as a Leader and Innovator in the Beauty Industry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY ,

the world's largest beauty membership, announced today the appointment of Galen C. Smith as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With over two decades of public company leadership and expertise in membership-based business models, Smith brings a wealth of experience and a track record of delivering results to IPSY. His background uniquely positions the company for accelerated growth, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter.

Galen C. Smith

"Galen is a customer-centric leader who shares IPSY's dedication to our members, has a passion for our mission, and understands the power of a strong brand," said Marcelo Camberos, IPSY co-founder and Chairman of the Board. "He's a proven transformational brand builder and his experience guiding companies through new innovation cycles will be invaluable. I'm excited for his visionary leadership as we move into this next growth stage."

"There are very few brands with the power and potential of IPSY. This innovative company has made beauty discovery accessible to millions of passionate fans, enabling self-expression, joy, and confidence. I couldn't be more excited to join this talented team and take it to the next level," shared Smith.

Prior to IPSY, Galen served as Chief Executive Officer of Redbox Entertainment Inc. for six years. During that time, he led the company to transform from a legacy DVD rental business into a multi-faceted digital entertainment company. He left Redbox following its IPO and acquisition in 2022. He began his career at Morgan Stanley and served in various leadership roles at Outerwall, a publicly traded provider of automated retail solutions (including Coinstar, Redbox and ecoATM) until its acquisition by Apollo Global Management in 2016. In addition to his executive roles, Galen has served on the board of directors of CareerBuilder and Disruptive Technology Acquisition Corp. Currently, he serves as a Board Advisor to Kudo Snacks.

ABOUT IPSY

IPSY's mission is to inspire everyone to express their unique beauty. IPSY unites brands, creators, and over 20 million hyper-engaged fans through the world's largest beauty membership, including monthly beauty subscriptions Glam Bag, BoxyCharm, and Icon Box. Through a unique synergy of expert curation, product innovation, machine learning technology, and a community-first mindset, IPSY makes the best in beauty accessible and delivers highly personalized experiences for its members.

