Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Dink Shot Game For Pickleball Players (FJK-399)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide

pickleball players with a fun means of practicing pickleball techniques," said an inventor, from Delray Beach, Fla., "so I invented the DINK SHOT GAME. My game design enables you to practice hitting targets with dink shots."

The patent-pending invention provides a fun game and training aid for

pickleball players. In doing so, it allows the pickleball player to consistently execute the dink shot. As a result, it could enhance performance, and it provides added entertainment. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pickleball players.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-FJK-399, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

