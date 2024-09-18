(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Al-Ahsa Brings Saudi Date to Global Forefront with "Saram Season" Events, Auction

AL-AHSA, SAUDI ARABIA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Al-Ahsa, one of the largest Saudi governorates in the Eastern Province, is renowned not only for its vast oil and fields, which account for 60% of the Kingdom's oil production, but also for another natural resource of significant value: dates. Known as a global cultural heritage site and an agricultural destination, Al-Ahsa's fertile lands, abundant palm trees, and water springs make it home to the world's largest palm oasis. It holds the distinction of being the fifth Saudi site to be listed on UNESCO's World Heritage list, with over 2.5 million palm trees producing more than 200,000 tons of the finest dates annually.

Building on this rich agricultural legacy, Al-Ahsa has launched the "Saram Season of Al-Ahsa," along with a high-profile date auction this September. Under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, the event, which runs for 45 days until October, has already drawn attention from visitors, investors, sustainable agricultural tourism enthusiasts, regional and international companies, and food industry players. With Al-Ahsa's long-standing reputation for palm cultivation and date production spanning thousands of years, the season aims to further boost the global profile of Saudi dates. Last year, the season saw sales exceed $160 million, and this year, it seeks to attract even more local and international investors, expand the market, and streamline the sales process.

The“Saram Season” is designed not only to promote investment but also to encourage the date production and manufacturing sectors, fostering collaboration between farmers, producers, and manufacturers. The event serves as a key platform for marketing the cultural and economic importance of date production in Al-Ahsa, contributing positively to the broader Saudi economy. The auction process is held at King Abdullah City for Dates, where farmers submit their harvests. The dates are then packed in eco-friendly cardboard containers that meet environmental health standards. A specialized committee samples and tests the dates in a quality lab, ensuring that only the finest products are auctioned.

The goal of the local administration through this auction is to elevate dates from a traditional agricultural product to a key economic and tourism commodity. Al-Ahsa's strategic location enhances its ability to market and trade dates, with easy access to Gulf and international markets. Farmers meticulously prepare for the date harvest season by pruning their trees, clearing weeds, combating pests, and organizing packaging that meets environmental health standards.

As the season progresses, the governorate's factories also gear up to receive and process dates, producing a range of products from packed dates to various food items like molasses and date juices.

The“Saram Season” also features a range of promotional events and festivals, with the participation of government and private institutions, to help raise the economic value of dates.

IAICD

IAICD

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.