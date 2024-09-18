Verifynow Launches KYC/FICA Online Platform For South African Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ru Foster - CEO Verify NowJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VerifyNow Launches KYC /FICA for South African Businessesco, a South African company, today announced the launch of its innovative all-in-one dashboard platform that offers FICA compliance tools and instant Know Your Customer (KYC) verification at the click of a button. Designed to cater to businesses of all sizes, the platform aims to simplify compliance processes and protect companies against the rising tide of identity fraud and non-compliance penalties.According to recent studies, South Africa faces a significant challenge with identity fraud, costing businesses millions of rand each year. Non-compliance with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) not only exposes companies to hefty fines but also tarnishes their reputations. VerifyNow addresses these critical issues by providing an easy-to-use platform that streamlines compliance and verification processes.“Our mission is to empower South African businesses to navigate the complexities of FICA compliance effortlessly,” said Ru Foster, CEO of VerifyNow.“We understand the risks that identity fraud and non-compliance pose to companies. Our platform offers a simple, efficient solution that can be tailored to the needs of any business, whether small or large.”The VerifyNow platform features:.Identity Verification: Quickly confirm customer identities to prevent fraud..KYC/AML/PEP Compliance: Ensure adherence to Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) regulations..Contact Tracing: Efficiently track interactions to comply with health and safety regulations..Free Risk Management and Compliance Programme (RMCP) Generator: Create customized RMCPs to meet FICA requirements without additional costs..FICA Compliance Toolkit: Access a collection of free training resources and tools designed to simplify FICA compliance..User-Friendly Dashboard: Manage all compliance activities from a single, intuitive interface..Scalable Plans: Flexible subscription models suitable for startups to large enterprises..Secure Data Handling: Advanced encryption and security protocols to protect sensitive information.Real-World ImpactA recent study by the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) highlights the critical need for robust FICA compliance solutions. In 2024, identity fraud cases in South Africa increased by 22% compared to the previous year, resulting in estimated losses of R4.2 billion to businesses and individuals.A pilot program conducted with a mid-sized company in Johannesburg demonstrated the effectiveness of VerifyNow's platform. An industry expert commented, "VerifyNow's platform has transformed our compliance processes. We've significantly reduced our risk exposure while freeing up resources to focus on core business activities. It's been a game-changer for us."Why FICA Compliance MattersNon-compliance with FICA regulations can result in fines up to R100 million or imprisonment for up to 15 years. With financial crimes on the rise, regulators are enforcing stricter measures to ensure businesses are not inadvertently facilitating illegal activities. VerifyNow's platform assists companies in meeting these obligations efficiently, reducing risk and ensuring peace of mind.Join the Compliance RevolutionBusinesses interested in safeguarding themselves against fraud and non-compliance penalties are encouraged to visit to learn more about the platform's features and subscription plans.About VerifyNowVerifyNow is a Johannesburg-based technology company committed to providing innovative online solutions for FICA compliance and KYC verification. VerifyNow strictly adheres to compliance standards and is fully compliant with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and SOC 2® requirements. This ensures that all data handled by the platform is managed securely and ethically, providing peace of mind to businesses and their customers.Verify Now combines local expertise with advanced technology to serve the needs of businesses across South Africa.

