RPA And Hyperautomation Market Size To Reach USD 103.3 Billion By 2033, At 23.9% CAGR: Insights By Dimension Market Research

New York, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview



The Global RPA and Hyperautomation size is expected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2024 and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 103.3 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 23.9% .

This creates the demand for RPA and hyper-automation products in the global market, thus progressive growth in industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and production fields. Hyperautomation involves the use of AI and machine learning with the help of RPA to boost performance at an optimal level.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:









The adoption of digital transformation strategies and the necessity for organizations to be regulatory compliant also fuel market expansion. When it comes to emerging technologies, challenges also consist of high implementation costs as well as data security, but for firms, it is still critical to concentrate on the creation of refined solutions as well as strategic collaborations.

Market growth will be expected from the increasing technological advancement and the increasing need for automation.

The US RPA and Hyperautomation Market

The US RPA and hyper-automation market is expected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2024 to USD 30.3 billion at a CAGR of 22.4%.

Driven by the need for operational efficiency and cost reduction, key sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing are rapidly adopting advanced automation technologies. Digital transformation and regulatory compliance are also fueling growth.

Significant investments in R&D, and strategic initiatives such as partnerships and acquisitions, are further enhancing market capabilities and expanding market share.

Important Insights



Market Value: The global RPA and hyper-automation market is forecasted to reach USD 103.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% from USD 15.0 billion in the base year.

Component Segment Analysis: Solutions are set to dominate the component segment in this market with the highest market share in 2024.

Technology Segment Analysis: RPA is projected to hold 24.1% of the market share in 2024, dominating the technology segment.

Business Function Segment Analysis: Sales and marketing are expected to dominate this segment with the highest market share in 2024.

Vertical Segment Analysis: The BFSI sector is projected to dominate the vertical segment in this market with 28.0% of the market share in 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is anticipated to maintain dominance with a 39.0% market share in 2024, with further growth expected through 2033.

Latest Trends



Integration with AI and Machine Learning: One of the key trends here is the connection between AI and machine learning with RPA as the addition of these technologies strengthens the automation functionality to solve most intricate issues and analyze data. Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions: The increasing trend towards cloud-based RPA and hyper-automation solutions is well on the rise due to the element of scalability, flexibility, and lesser infrastructure investment and therefore has to fuel the growth of the market.

RPA and Hyperautomation Market: Competitive Landscape

The global RPA and hyper-automation market is very fragmented currently and consists of many players such as UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, etc. DELL and HP are some of these companies, which spend a lot of money on research and new technologies, and also, utilize mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances to improve their product line, as well as their market share.

New entrants and start-ups bring fresh ideas into the market which makes the market more competitive. It is due to this competition that there is constant development of new products that offer better automation solutions to needs that are complex in businesses, hence leading to more consolidation and partnership within the market.

Some of the prominent market players:



IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Alteryx

Appian

Juniper Networks

Zendesk

Pegasystems

Automation Anywhere

UiPath

ProcessMaker

SolveXia

Blue Prism

Laserfiche Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! :

RPA and Hyperautomation Market Scope