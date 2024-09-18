Yacht Femme Unveils Inaugural Women's Yachting Awards To Honor Outstanding Women In Yachting At METSTRADE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Honoring Excellence: The Premier Awards Celebrating Visionary Women in Yachting, Recognizing Achievements in Trailblazing, Rising Stars, and Entrepreneurship.

- Andrea TagliaferroFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yacht Femme, the leading dedicated to celebrating women in the yachting industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Women's Yachting Awards . This prestigious event, hosted by Andrea Tagliaferro, known in the industry as Yacht Dame, will honor the exceptional achievements of women who have made a significant impact across the yachting industry. The event will take place during METSTRADE in Amsterdam.A Pioneering Event for the IndustryThe Women's Yachting Awards is set to be a major milestone in the industry, celebrating and elevating the achievements of women across all sectors of yachting. The awards are designed to recognize and honor the outstanding contributions of these remarkable individuals. By spotlighting their achievements, the event aims to set a new benchmark for recognition and support, marking a transformative moment in the industry's evolution.Event Details- Event Name: Women's Yachting Awards- Date: Tuesday, August 19th- Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM- Location: METSTRADE, at RAI Amsterdam- Event Host: Andrea Tagliaferro (Yacht Dame)- Presented by: Yacht Femme- Hosting Partner: METSTRADE- Website: yachtfemme/awardsEvent Highlights- Keynote Address: Delivered by Eleonora Pitasso.- Award Categories: Rising Star of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Trailblazer of the Year.- Recognition: Honoring exceptional women in yachting across various sectors.JudgesWe are honored to have a distinguished panel of judges who will play a crucial role in evaluating the nominees and selecting the finalists for the Women's Yachting Awards. Our judges include:- Alessandra Di Palma- Angelo Colombo- Bob Denison- Liliana Cerilo- Naomi Daines- Norma Trease- Roberta Bresci- Rose Damen- Zach NadlerTimeline- Nominations Period: August 12th - October 1st- Judging Period: October 2nd - October 25th- Finalist Nomination Announcement: October 26th- Award Ceremony: November 19thAbout METSTRADEMETSTRADE is the world's largest marine equipment trade show for the global leisure marine industry. Organised by RAI Amsterdam in cooperation with ICOMIA, METSTRADE's target global audience includes yacht builders, naval architects, refit yards, distributors, dealers, wholesalers, captains, marina owners and marine equipment manufacturers. METSTRADE 2024 will run from 19-21 November 2024 at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam – metstradeAbout Yacht FemmeFounded in 2017, Yacht Femme highlights the achievements and contributions of women in the yachting industry. The Women's Yachting Awards will be the pinnacle event for this field, made possible through the support and partnership with METSTRADE.AcknowledgmentsWe extend our heartfelt thanks to Francesca Ragnetti for her tireless efforts and dedication in making the Women's Yachting Awards a reality.Contact Information- Award Website Page:- Nomination Form:- RSVP Link:- Email: ...- Press Kit: [Link to Digital Press Kit]

Andrea Tagliaferro

Yacht Femme

+1 925-384-2270

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.