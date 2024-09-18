Advanced Materials (Adms) In Defense Thematic Intelligence Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials (AdMs) in Defense - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the advanced materials market, outlines advances in and key programs, and provides insight into current procurement and research trends.

Advanced materials (AdMs) are a critical field of expertise within the aerospace and defense sectors, and the development of materials with unique physical and mechanical properties is key to delivering innovations in the design of ballistic armor, personal protective equipment, hypersonic weapons systems, aircraft, space systems, and many other fields. Investment in this field has remained relatively constant due to its ubiquity in the defense sector, however, the emergence of new applications for AdMs and new threats such as hypersonic weapons are driving a global re-evaluation of the importance of AdMs to military modernization efforts.

As such, several major military powers including China, India, Russia, the UK, and the US have re-asserted the importance of developing AdMs to help attain national security objectives and have increasingly prioritized AdMs development and manufacturing initiatives in recent years to reflect this new macro-strategic defense policy.

Key Highlights



Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market Analysis of the various defense related advanced materials projects currently under development, as well cross-industry research initiatives which could impact the future applications of these technologies

Scope



The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered

The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole advanced materials value chain are covered Highlights from the range different advanced materials research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Players

Technology briefing

Advanced materials - an overview

Nanomaterials

Metamaterials

Biomimetic materials

Multi-functional materials

Materials for energy storage and generation

Ammunition

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Aircraft composites

Trends

Technology Trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry analysis

Mergers and acquisitions

Patent trends

Hiring trends

Case Studies

Timeline

Value Chain

Nanomaterials

Metamaterials

Biomimetic materials

Multi-functional and composite materials

Energy harvesting & storage materials

Companies

Leaders

Disruptors

Sector Scorecards

Aerospace, defense and security scorecard Glossary

Companies Featured



Airbus

DuPont

Honeywell International

Lockheed Martin

QinetiQ

Morgan Advanced Materials

Northrop Grumman

Teijin

Arconic

Echodyne

Metamaterials Technologies

Heraus Group

Hexcel Corp

Nobel Biomaterials

Suprapolix

Alpine Advanced Materials

Boeing

Dipole Materials

Elitac

Tencate

EaglePicher

Enersys

Graphene Manufactruing Corp

Graphenano

Lyten

Polyjoule

Denchi Power

Power Japan Plus

AVIC

BIAM

Marshall Advanced Composites

NP Aerospace

Permali Gloucester

Superior Graphite

Rusnano

Alphacore

Plasmonics

Oceanit

Samyang Comtech

Vadient Optics

Gingko Bioworks

Nanorobotics

Synthace

Zymergen

Butler Technologies

CeramTec

Dermisense Health

Massa Products Corp

ProHuman Technologies Stitch Partners

