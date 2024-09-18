Advanced Materials (Adms) In Defense Thematic Intelligence Research Report
Date
9/18/2024 11:46:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials (AdMs) in Defense - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the advanced materials market, outlines advances in technology and key programs, and provides insight into current procurement and research trends.
Advanced materials (AdMs) are a critical field of expertise within the aerospace and defense sectors, and the development of materials with unique physical and mechanical properties is key to delivering innovations in the design of ballistic armor, personal protective equipment, hypersonic weapons systems, aircraft, space systems, and many other fields. Investment in this field has remained relatively constant due to its ubiquity in the defense sector, however, the emergence of new applications for AdMs and new threats such as hypersonic weapons are driving a global re-evaluation of the importance of AdMs to military modernization efforts.
As such, several major military powers including China, India, Russia, the UK, and the US have re-asserted the importance of developing AdMs to help attain national security objectives and have increasingly prioritized AdMs development and manufacturing initiatives in recent years to reflect this new macro-strategic defense policy.
Key Highlights
Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market Analysis of the various defense related advanced materials projects currently under development, as well cross-industry research initiatives which could impact the future applications of these technologies
Scope
The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole advanced materials value chain are covered Highlights from the range different advanced materials research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary Players Technology briefing Advanced materials - an overview Nanomaterials Metamaterials Biomimetic materials Multi-functional materials Materials for energy storage and generation Ammunition Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Aircraft composites Trends Technology Trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Industry analysis Mergers and acquisitions Patent trends Hiring trends Case Studies Timeline Value Chain Nanomaterials Metamaterials Biomimetic materials Multi-functional and composite materials Energy harvesting & storage materials Companies Leaders Disruptors Sector Scorecards Aerospace, defense and security scorecard Glossary
Companies Featured
Airbus DuPont Honeywell International Lockheed Martin QinetiQ Morgan Advanced Materials Northrop Grumman Teijin Arconic Echodyne Metamaterials Technologies Heraus Group Hexcel Corp Nobel Biomaterials Suprapolix Alpine Advanced Materials Boeing Dipole Materials Elitac Tencate EaglePicher Enersys Graphene Manufactruing Corp Graphenano Lyten Polyjoule Denchi Power Power Japan Plus AVIC BIAM Marshall Advanced Composites NP Aerospace Permali Gloucester Superior Graphite Rusnano Alphacore Plasmonics Oceanit Samyang Comtech Vadient Optics Gingko Bioworks Nanorobotics Synthace Zymergen Butler Technologies CeramTec Dermisense Health Massa Products Corp ProHuman Technologies Stitch Partners
