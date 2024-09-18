Professional Cloud Services Strategic Industry Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Increasing Investments In AI And Machine Learning Generate New Opportunities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional Cloud Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Professional Cloud Services is estimated at US$20.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$64 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The Global Professional Cloud Services Market is expected to witness significant growth over the next seven years, particularly in the Public Deployment segment, which is projected to reach US$20.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15%. Similarly, the Private Deployment segment is forecasted to grow at an even higher rate, with a CAGR of 17.7%, reflecting robust market expansion driven by increasing digital transformation initiatives across industries.
In terms of regional analysis, the U.S. market is estimated at US$6.2 billion in 2023, showcasing steady growth, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.4% CAGR, reaching US$10.8 billion by 2030. Other key markets showing promising growth trends include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific region, each experiencing rising adoption of cloud services due to enhanced infrastructure and increasing enterprise demand.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Cloud Professional Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Propels Market Growth Increasing Demand for Scalable IT Infrastructure Expands Addressable Market Opportunity Technological Advancements in Cloud Security Strengthen Market Position Growing Focus on Digital Transformation Spurs Market Expansion Development of Industry-Specific Cloud Solutions Sustains Market Growth Increasing Investments in AI and Machine Learning in Cloud Services Generate New Opportunities Growth in Remote Workforce Expands Addressable Market Horizons Advancements in Cloud Management and Orchestration Tools Strengthen Business Case Increasing Focus on Cost Optimization Spurs Market Expansion Emergence of Multi-Cloud Strategies Throws Spotlight on Market Dynamics Growth in Edge Computing and IoT Integration Generates New Opportunities Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Collaboration Tools Propels Market Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 19 Featured)
Accenture PLC Atos SA Capgemini SE Cisco Systems, Inc. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Fujitsu Ltd. HCL Technologies Ltd. HP, Inc. Infosys Ltd. Microsoft Corporation NTT DATA Corporation Oracle Corporation SAP SE
