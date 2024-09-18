Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Patient Transport Bag (CHK-1057)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an

EMT, and I thought there could be a better way to protect and keep patients warm during transport," said an inventor, from Merrillville, Ind., "so I invented the PEOPLE MOVER. My design eliminates the need to use a traditional sheet that can leave patients exposed to the cold and elements. It also contains bodily fluids and prevents them from contaminating the ambulance."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means for of patients during emergency/non-emergency services. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a sheet. As a result, it would keep the patient warm and dry. It also helps contain any bodily fluids. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and move so it is ideal for emergency/ambulance services. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-1057, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

