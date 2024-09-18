Kerala Man, 38, Infected With Mpox Infection, Had Recently Returned From UAE

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kerala's department on 18 September announced that a 38-year-old man undergoing in Kerala's Malappuram has been confirmed with Mpox infection , reported PTI.

He recently returned from UAE and was admitted to a hospital in Malappuram with Mpox symptoms, state Health Veena George said in a post.

In the post, the state health minister requested people to inform them and seek treatment at the earliest.

On Tuesday, George had said that the man after noticing the Mpox systems took precautionary measures by isolating himself from his family and was currently hospitalised in the Manjeri Medical College. Following this, his samples were tested, and the results were positive on Wednesday, added PTI.

Confirming the incident, a district health official said that the patient arrived in Kerala a few days ago.

"From there he was admitted to the Manjeri Medical College. On suspecting that it might be a case of monkeypox, we sent his samples to the Kozhikode Medical College for testing. The results are awaited," the official said.

New case in Haryana's Hisar:

Last week a new case of monkeypox (Mpox) from the national capital after a 26-year-old resident of Haryana's Hisar tested positive for the virus.

He was admitted to Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital. Later, the Union Health Ministry termed it an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards.

It underlined that the Union Health Ministry was not part of the current public health emergency reported by WHO regarding clade 1 of Mpox. The 26-year-old Hisar native tested positive for the pox virus of the West African clade-2, it said.

About Mpox:

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV). It may cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain, and low energy.

The infectious disease lasts between two and four weeks, and the patient usually recover with supportive medical care and management.

With agency inputs.