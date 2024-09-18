Censia Announces Investment From Workday Ventures To Advance AI-Powered Talent Intelligence Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Investment from Workday Ventures Recognizes Censia's Position as a Pioneer of Talent Intelligence AI Models and Solutions.



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia , a leader in AI-driven talent intelligence solutions, announces a strategic investment from Workday Ventures . This investment underscores Censia's innovative capabilities and positions it as a leading player in revolutionizing talent management through responsible artificial intelligence.

"AI has the potential to revolutionize talent intelligence, enabling organizations to make more informed hiring decisions, enhance employee development, and optimize workforce analytics," said Barbry McGann, managing director and senior vice president, Workday Ventures. "We are excited to announce our strategic investment in Censia, supporting their mission to unlock an organization's full potential through advanced talent intelligence solutions."

Empowering the Future of Talent Intelligence

Through integration with platforms like Workday, Censia's award-winning Talent Intelligence solutions are revolutionizing how HR teams operate by automating workforce and candidate discovery, and delivering actionable insights that inform talent decisions.

Powering these advancements is Censia's Talent Intelligence model which comprises trillions of data points from thousands of sources, encompassing hundreds of millions of professionals, companies, and industries.

"We are honored to partner with Workday, a testament to our commitment to transforming talent management through AI," said Joanna Riley, CEO and Co-Founder at Censia. "This investment will help enable us to accelerate our innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Key Benefits for Customers Include:



Enhanced talent management with

Censia Talent Intelligence : Censia's AI-powered data model and platform will empower HR teams with skills-based workforce insights within talent management platforms, enabling smarter, faster, and fairer talent outcomes without leaving the platform.

Smarter, faster and fairer outcomes with AI:

Censia arms HR teams with hundreds of millions of prioritized, and AI-enriched profiles and insights to inform talent decisions, while reducing reliance on external sources and agencies. Reposition HR as a leader with generative AI capabilities:

Censia's HR-trained generative AI capabilities simplify talent processes and rapidly accelerate talent outcomes. With Censia, HR teams can lead transformations, supported by capabilities like generative content creation for candidate and employee engagement, job spec creation, career planning, and intuitive prompt-based development.

Building the Future of Human Capital Management

This investment will help accelerate Censia's ability to scale innovative solutions such as personalized career planning and advanced workforce analytics. Censia is also developing fair generative use cases such as content creation for candidates, agent-driven employee engagement, intelligent job specification creation, and more.

About Censia

Censia Talent Intelligence is unleashing the potential of the world's workforce. Censia's proprietary data model and solutions can be deployed across all talent decisions, from sourcing and recruitment to workforce planning, internal mobility, and more. By enriching existing systems with fair algorithms and one of the world's most advanced data platforms, Censia offers seamless integration that lets teams work the way they want to. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE Censia

