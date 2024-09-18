Jenni (JWOWW) Farley Partners With Barbhouse Productions For Thrilling New Horror Film, NANNYCAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful of her feature directorial debut, DEVON,

Jenni (JWOWW) Farley is joining forces with the innovative indie production company BarBHouse Productions, helmed by producer Joe Barbagallo, to bring her chilling script NANNYCAM to life.

The film delves into the harrowing journey a new mother battling postpartum psychosis, questioning her sanity as a demonic force shadows her newborn. Described as a gripping nail-biting horror film, NANNYCAM taps into Farley's own anxieties surrounding motherhood and the profound impact of family legacies. "Growing up in a household where my mother was often absent, I found myself grappling with doubt as I contemplated having children of my own," Farley reflects.

Deeply influenced by her father's extensive collection of cult classic horror films on Betamax, Farley has naturally gravitated toward the horror genre as she evolves as an artist. Partnering with BarBHouse Productions aligns perfectly with the vision she had when writing this script. Renowned for their critically-acclaimed and award-winning film, A WOUNDED FAWN, BarBHouse fosters a vibrant environment where unique artistic perspectives flourish through genre storytelling.

Casting for NANNYCAM is already underway, with plans for a winter shoot in Vineland, New Jersey-timed to coincide with the premiere of the latest season of the hit MTV show JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for Farley as she steps into the realm of horror, weaving her personal narrative into a captivating cinematic experience.

