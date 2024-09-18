Enabling Crypto To Cash Settlements For Service Deliveries Q-PESA PAY Is Raising $1M With The Help Of Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Founded by Yvoone Nyokabi, Raphael Ngare, and Kevin Akama, Q-PESA PAY makes payments easy for customers wishing to make cross border payments quick and fast and settle the same payments on the same day at affordable fees in recipients local currencies.

The startup is based in Kenya and it has joined FasterCapital's LaunchUp program raising a capital of $1M.



The LaunchUp program be FasterCapital is a great option for startups and small businesses that are raising capital from angel investors, VCs, business loans, crowdfunding platforms, and other forms of funding sources. The program provides the startup with all the support it needs to raise the funds.



Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "We are looking forward to working with the team at Q-PESA PAY on their business analysis and on getting funded."



Yvoone Nyokabi, founder of Q-PESA PAY, commented,“We think the LaunchUp program is a great option for us at Q-PESA PAY to increase our chances of raising capital. Thanks for this opportunity.”

