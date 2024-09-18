Several Civilians Killed, Dozens Injured In Israeli Occupation Attack On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Palestinian authorities announced on Wednesday that hospitals have received a number of civilians killed and dozens wounded due to an Israeli attack on the north and south of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, health authorities said that the medical teams have transferred the bodies of two martyrs and 11 to hospitals in the City of Rafah.

It also mentioned that medical teams have recovered five bodies in the East.

On a related matter, the Palestinian Civil Defense said that its teams were able to recover the bodies of six martyrs from under the rubble of the targeted homes in Al-Bareej camp, in the cemter of the Strip.

They also recovered the remains of two martyrs and a number of injuries in an airstrike on a house in downtown Gaza, North of the Strip, and three others missing.

Israeli occupation forces haved continued intense artillery shelling along the border strip separating Gaza and the areas occupied in 1948, blowing up residential squares. (end)

