From The Polls: Development, Unemployment, & Reservation In Spotlight

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kulgam- As polling continues in the first phase of the assembly election, voters across south Kashmir have placed their top concerns front and center: development, unemployment, and new reservation policies.

Sana, 28, holds a Masters degree in Economics, and like many young voters, she said the next must tackle youth unemployment and a dearth of good quality jobs.

“We live in a region where these crucial issues are often overshadowed by discussions around and security concerns. It's time we focus on the economic and social challenges that affect our daily lives,” Sana said.

Many elderly people also cast their ballots. Atiqa Begum, an octogenarian, arrived at the polling station around 4 p.m., supported by her son and grandson. Reflecting on her long life, she said,“My days are behind me, but this is about the future of the coming generations. They need jobs, and many well-educated people are struggling to find work. Over the past many years, we've seen little to no development.”

She added,“I've voted even during times when no one dared to vote. Why stay away now?”

Zeeshan, a college student said that he is supporting a party that will address the recent changes to the reservation quota.“I am voting for a party that will reconsider the 10% reservation given to some categories,” he said, adding,“This adjustment has reduced the open merit segment from about 45-50% down to 36%, and I think it's important to address this injustice.”

“The population of people belonging to the general category in J&K is 69% as per 2011 census. So how is 30% share in jobs and admissions for 69% population justified?” he asked.

In Redwani village, within Kulgam's Devsar constituency-a region historically linked with separatist activities-voters queued up outside the polling station, showing a remarkable shift from past election boycotts.

“After avoiding elections for over thirty years, we are casting our votes today for the first time,” a voter in his mid 50's said. Sharing concerns about worsening basic services, he added.“Everything is being taken from us bit by bit-water, electricity, you name it. Despite having our own power resources, we have to buy electricity from outside. Now they're saying that water will also be prepaid.”

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded over 50 per cent voter turn out till 3 pm for the first phase of assembly polls, officials said began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements across the 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory. The assembly polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370.

Second phase will be held on September 25 and the final phase will be held on October 1, while votes will be counted on October 8.