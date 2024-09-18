Hardwick General Contracting Joins Bella Collina As A Featured Custom Homebuilder

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bella Collina

HardwickGC Custom Home

HardwickGC Custom Kitchen

HardwickGC brings award-winning luxury custom homebuilding to the exclusive Bella Collina community.

- Kevin Bacon, General ManagerMONTVERDE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bella Collina , Central Florida's premier private and lakefront community, is excited to announce Hardwick General Contracting (HardwickGC) as a new featured custom homebuilder. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and personalized approach, HardwickGC will offer residents a unique opportunity to create custom homes that harmonize with the breathtaking natural beauty and luxurious lifestyle of Bella Collina.HardwickGC, led by Greg Hardwick, P.E., brings over three decades of experience in the construction industry and a reputation for excellence. The company is celebrated for its ability to deliver high-performance, luxury homes that cater to each client's specific needs and desires. Every HardwickGC home is a testament to the firm's commitment to superior craftsmanship, innovative building techniques, and a meticulous approach, ensuring every project truly reflects the homeowner's vision.HardwickGC's addition to Bella Collina as a nationally recognized builder enhances the community's esteemed lineup of custom homebuilders . Bella Collina homeowners will now have access to HardwickGC's unique design-build approach, which emphasizes collaboration, quality, and a seamless construction process from start to finish. This partnership underscores Bella Collina's dedication to providing its residents with unparalleled choices in homebuilding, ensuring that each home is as distinctive as the individuals who live there.“We are thrilled to welcome Hardwick General Contracting to Bella Collina,” said Kevin Bacon, General Manager of Bella Collina.“Their commitment to creating custom homes that reflect the unique lifestyle of each homeowner makes them an ideal addition to Bella Collina. We look forward to seeing the exceptional homes they will build within our stunning landscape.”HardwickGC's expertise extends beyond the conventional, integrating cutting-edge technologies and sustainable building practices to deliver luxurious and environmentally responsible homes. This approach aligns with Bella Collina's commitment to offering an elegant and conscientious lifestyle where residents can enjoy the serenity of their surroundings without compromising on modern comforts and efficiency. The company's award-winning designs and dedication to customer satisfaction make it a perfect fit for the Bella Collina community, where discerning buyers seek the very best in luxury living.About Bella CollinaThis 1,900-acre private golf and lakefront oasis is an award-winning Tuscan-inspired luxury community offering golf homes, lakefront estates, and lakefront condos. A host of luxury amenities are available to residents, including a 75,000 SF clubhouse, a Sir Nick Faldo-designed championship golf course, a resort-style pool, a full-service spa and salon, a health and fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickleball courts, multiple dining venues, top-rated wedding venues, meeting space, and ballroom facility. To learn more about Bella Collina, visit .About Hardwick General ContractingHardwick General Contracting, Inc. is a national award-winning custom homebuilding company recognized for its dedication to quality and exceptional client service for over 20 years. Led by Greg Hardwick, P.E., HardwickGC is known for its meticulous attention to detail, innovative building techniques, and commitment to sustainability. Visit to learn more.

Stacy Sewell

Bella Collina

+1 407-469-4986

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.