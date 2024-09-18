Corbeau Announces General Availability Of Crows Nest: The World's First Project Success Navigation App

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbeau

today announced the release of the world's first project success navigation app called Crows Nest. This groundbreaking app is designed to revolutionize project outcomes by providing unparalleled guidance and support to ensure project success.

Crows

Nest leverages predictive AI empowering project sponsors to easily navigate complex projects with confidence and precision.

Crows Nest is the world's first project success navigation app.

Key app features include:



Real-Time Insights : Stay updated with the latest project metrics and performance indicators.

Predictive Analytics : Anticipate potential risks and opportunities with easy-to-follow predictions and forecasts. Personalized Recommendations : Receive tailored advice and strategies based on your project's unique needs.

"We are excited to introduce Crows Nest to the project management community," said Benjamin Rebeske, CEO at Corbeau. "Our app is designed to be a game-changer, providing project stakeholders with the tools they need to achieve success in today's fast-paced and dynamic environment."

Addressing Critical Pain Points in Project Management

Two-thirds of big tech projects fail, causing financial losses and productivity stalls. Seventeen percent of large IT projects threaten company survival, highlighting the need for better project management. Traditional methods focus on activities rather than success, creating a project truth gap where critical data is lost in silos and outdated by the time it's consolidated. This highlights a critical need for better project management solutions.

Crows

Nest

addresses these pain points by providing:



Enhanced Visibility : Real-time insights and metrics keep project sponsors informed and in control.

Proactive Risk Management : Predictive analytics help anticipate and mitigate potential risks before they become issues. Focused Success Metrics : Personalized recommendations ensure that the focus remains on achieving project success, not just completing tasks.

Why Crows Nest?

Crows

Nest is a comprehensive solution designed to transform how projects are managed. It focuses on success metrics and provides real-time, actionable insights, helping sponsors and managers navigate complex projects with ease and confidence.

The Power of Project Success Navigation

Project success navigation (PSN)

guides big projects to a successful conclusion. PSN realigns the focus of project management from monitoring activities to the successful completion of a project. It integrates with your existing ecosystem, consolidating information and making it visible on mobile devices for every project stakeholder.

Traditional projects lean heavily on your project management software alone and have failed us in the past, whereas Crows Nest gives you a level above from:



Simplified Inputs : Automatically gather data to ensure objectivity, eliminating the need for manual and potentially flawed inputs.

Clear Guidance : Offer actionable recommendations based on real-time data and best practices. Anticipated Problems : Help project stakeholders foresee and prevent issues before they arise.

With PSN, project sponsors are never caught off guard. The AI-driven insights and recommendations ensure you are always a step ahead, effectively guiding your project to success. Anonymized data from various projects feed into the AI, continuously improving its ability to foresee problems and tailor guidance to your specific needs.

Experience Crows Nest at the 2024 PMI Global Summit

PMI Conference attendees can visit booth #315 to meet the Corbeau team, see Crows Nest demos, enter a giveaway, and share their project success stories.

For more information about Crows Nest, please visit corbeautech/crowsnest .

About Corbeau

Corbeau is a leading innovator in project success solutions, dedicated to helping organizations achieve their goals through cutting-edge technology and expert guidance. Our mission is to empower project teams with the advanced tools and insights they need to navigate the complexities of modern projects and drive success.

Media inquiries:

Corbeau

Valerie Hare

[email protected]

+1 (405) 792-4111



SOURCE Corbeau

