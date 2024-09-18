Several air carriers announce cancellations of flights to Israel over security concerns

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, several air carriers announced cancellations of flights to Israel due to the deteriorating security situation in the region. German-based Lufthansa was among the first to suspend all connections to and from Tel Aviv, as well as its flights to Tehran. This decision also impacts other under the Lufthansa Group umbrella, including Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines.



Additionally, Air France has followed suit by halting its flights to Tel Aviv, citing similar security concerns. This comes in the wake of American Airlines’ earlier decision to cancel all flights to and from Israel through April 2025. The widespread flight cancellations reflect growing apprehension among international airlines regarding the safety of travel to and from Israel amidst escalating regional tensions.



The security situation has been exacerbated by a recent incident in Lebanon, where explosions from wireless communication devices, specifically pagers, resulted in nine deaths and hundreds of injuries. The Lebanese government has accused Israel of being behind the attacks, which has further strained relations and heightened regional instability.



In response to the developments, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric described the pager detonations across Lebanon as "extremely concerning," underscoring the gravity of the situation and the international community's apprehension regarding the escalating violence in the region.

