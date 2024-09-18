Brazil’S Federal Investments Hit 7-Year High, Yet Fiscal Constraints Persist

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's investments have reached R$32 billion ($5.82 billion) from January to July 2024, a seven-year high.



This 31.8% increase over 2023 marks the highest level since 2016 for the first seven months. Despite this growth, overall remains low due to fiscal constraints.



With mandatory expenses consuming over 90% of the budget, the government's spending capacity is limited. This restriction hinders investment expansion, especially in infrastructure.



Consequently, the private sector is expected to lead in infrastructure spending. The 2025 Annual Budget Law Project targets R$74.3 billion ($13.51 billion) in investments, up from 2024's R$68.5 billion ($12.45 billion).



However, experts argue these figures fall short of ideal levels. Manoel Pires of FGV Ibre notes that public investments in 2023 were only 0.5% of GDP, reaching 2% when including state-owned companies.







This lags behind OECD countries, which average 3.5% to 4% of GDP in federal investments. While economists favor private sector leadership, they acknowledge the need for federal contributions in certain projects.



The BR-381 highway auction exemplifies this, with the government duplicating 31 of 296 kilometers due to technical challenges.



Experts suggest addressing mandatory expense growth to increase federal investments. Proposals include decoupling benefits from minimum wage adjustments and modifying health and education spending floors.



From January to July, total federal spending reached R$1.325 trillion ($0.24 trillion), with only R$32 billion ($5.82 billion) allocated to investments. This disparity highlights the need for a more balanced approach to public spending.



As Brazil navigates fiscal challenges, the investment uptick offers hope. However, sustained growth will require balancing public and private sector contributions alongside strategic fiscal reforms.

