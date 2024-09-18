Next Big Things In Retail 2024 Is Set To Transform Riyadh's Retail Industry

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Fast Company Middle East is excited to announce that its Next Big Things in Retail event will take place on 12 November, 2024 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh – RDC Hotel & Center. This summit will be a major for retail leaders and innovators, designed to explore the future of the retail and its alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Bringing together more than 300 regional and global leaders, the summit will provide an opportunity to engage in discussions that will reshape the retail landscape in the GCC and beyond. Key areas of focus will include retail trends, customer experience, emerging strategies in e-commerce, and sustainable retail practices. It will also look at how technological innovations like artificial intelligence, data, and analytics are transforming the way that retailers operate and engage with consumers. These discussions will foster collaboration and inspire action as Saudi Arabia continues its journey towards becoming a hub for retail.

Ravi Raman, Publisher of Fast Company Middle East, said:“Retail is at a pivotal moment, and the Next Big Things in Retail provides the perfect platform for industry leaders to share insights, explore new trends, and align their growth strategies. As Saudi Arabia drives forward its Vision 2030 goals, the summit will offer valuable discussions on how innovation can shape the future of the sector.”

Next Big Things in Retail 2024 will help position Riyadh as a key destination for industry thought leaders, offering a mix of engaging sessions and discussions that will address both regional and global retail trends. Attendees will gain insights into how they can leverage these trends to drive growth and innovation in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

