Seagram's Escapes Discovers: 93% Of Women Pair TV Marathons With Their Favorite Drinks And Snacks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Survey Reveals That Only 7% of Women 21+ Skip Snacks During TV Time

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey commissioned this year by Seagram's Escapes, women love to pair their favorite comfort TV series with a sweet or salty snack, and for 30% of women, an alcoholic drink of choice.

Photo: Seagram's Escapes Blueberry Acai Lemonade 4-Pack

"We see consumers on our socials including Seagram's Escapes as part of their TV routines, so it was really fun digging into this survey data!" said Jaime Polisoto, Seagram's Escapes brand director. "I also loved seeing that nearly 60% of respondents prefer to binge watch with a friend. Sometimes there's no better way to recharge your battery than a cozy day on the couch with your girls and your favorite snacks and drinks. We're thrilled to be a part of that for so many women."

Here is a summary of the key takeaways from the Seagram's Escapes Snacking While Binging TV Survey:

1. Favorite Shows for Binge-Watching:

The survey revealed a preference for nostalgic re-runs, with the top five favorite shows being:

1. Law and Order: SVU

2. Stranger Things

3. Yellowstone

4. Friends

5. Grey's Anatomy

2. Drink Preferences:



Water and soda are the top choices for beverages while snacking.

About a third of respondents also indulge in an alcoholic drink, with indulgent flavorful drinks, like Seagram's Escapes, being a popular choice.

3. Snacking Habits:



7% of women do not snack while binge-watching TV.

93% enjoy a snack while watching their favorite shows, preferring salty or sweet snacks.

4. Binge-Watching with Friends:

57% of women prefer to binge-watch TV with friends



5. Streaming Service Preferences:



Netflix is the most popular streaming service among all age groups.

HULU is especially popular with the 21-34 age group.

About the survey: Findings are based on a study commissioned in the U.S. by Seagram's Escapes in 2024 to uncover television bingeing habits among women. Respondents included 1,064 females aged 21 and over who had consumed alcohol within the past six months. All comparisons were done at a 90% confidence level.

About Seagram's Escapes: Seagram's Escapes, known for its premium malt beverage with natural flavors and certified colors, was introduced in 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York. Currently holding the position as the #4 traditional flavored malt beverage brand in the United States, Seagram's Escapes is owned by FIFCO USA.

Stay connected with Seagram's Escapes on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook & Pinterest. Always Drink Responsibly. ©2024 The Seagram Beverage Company, . The Seagram Beverage Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: .

Media Contact

Carla M. Mancuso

585-317-9268

[email protected]

SOURCE Seagram's Escapes

