French EU commissioner says von der Leyen betrayed him

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, Thierry Breton, a prominent French member of the European Union's executive branch, resigned on Monday, delivering a scathing letter that accused European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of undermining him. Breton, who had been nominated by French President Emmanuel for a second term as the bloc’s internal market commissioner, unexpectedly withdrew his candidacy, claiming that von der Leyen had conspired behind his back to convince Macron to replace him.



In his letter, Breton expressed his frustration, stating, “A few days ago, in the very final stretch of negotiations on the composition of the future College, you asked France to withdraw my name – for personal reasons that in no instance you have discussed directly with me.” This resignation came just a day before von der Leyen was set to announce the composition of the new College of Commissioners, a lineup that she aims to make more gender-balanced. Reports indicated that smaller European Union member states, such as Slovenia and Romania, had already removed male candidates from consideration, replacing them with women under von der Leyen’s guidance.



Breton further criticized the governance style of von der Leyen, suggesting that her actions exemplified a lack of transparency and questionable leadership. He concluded his letter with a firm statement: “In light of these latest developments – further testimony to questionable governance – I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College. I am therefore resigning from my position as European Commissioner, effective immediately.”



In addition to his allegations of backdoor dealings, Breton claimed that von der Leyen had offered France a more influential portfolio if Macron would agree to change candidates. This tactic, he noted, had also been employed with other smaller European Union member countries, raising concerns about the integrity of the nomination process within the Commission.



Breton's abrupt resignation not only highlights tensions within the European Union's leadership but also raises questions about von der Leyen's approach to forming her team and managing relationships with member states. As the European Union continues to navigate various challenges, the fallout from this resignation may have significant implications for future governance and collaboration within the bloc.

