Connecting Djs With Their Audience Hey DJ Is Raising A Capital Of $800K With Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) HEY DJ is a revolutionary that connects DJs directly with their audience, allowing their listeners to interact, request songs, and shape playlists in real-time. The solution enables seamless interaction between DJs and listeners fostering real-time engagement and collaboration, this enhances the entertainment experience and empowers users to actively participate in shaping their experience.



The startup is based in Kenya and it has joined the LaunchUp program of FasterCapital in order to raise a capital of $800K. The startup was founded by Daniel Kabii.



The LaunchUp program is aimed at early and advanced stage startups that are looking for funding, business expertise, and mentorship to close their funding rounds successfully.



Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments,“Our program aims at helping more and more startups have access to capital. We provide various benefits through this program and we are glad to be working with Hey DJ.”



Daniel Kabii, CEO at Hey DJ, commented,“We are very enthusiastic joining this program and our team cannot wait to start working with the FasterCapital's team on attaining the capital needed.”

