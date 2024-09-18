Ukraine's Emergency Service Shows Aftermath Of Russian Drone Strike In Kropyvnytskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi has killed a man and a woman, setting a garage and a house on fire and a further 19 buildings.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"A fire broke out in the residential area of the city: a garage and a house were on fire. The area of the fire was 30 square meters," the post said.

Rescue workers found the body of a 41-year-old man and an injured 66-year-old woman at the scene of the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Nineteen nearby private residential buildings suffered minor damage.

The State Emergency Service said that psychologists and sappers were working at the scene. As many as 36 rescuers and seven units of special equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service