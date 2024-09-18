Submissions For The 2024 Gulf Capital - ADMAF Creativity & Visual Arts Awards Now Open

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 18 September 2024 : The Abu Dhabi & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) is now accepting applications for the 2024 ADMAF Creativity & Visual Arts Awards. Established in 2006 in partnership with Gulf Capital, the region's leading alternative firm, the ADMAF Creativity Award celebrates creative excellence among youth in the performing arts. Additionally, the ADMAF Visual Arts Award, launched in 2013, recognizes outstanding creativity across any visual art form.

For the

Gulf Capital – ADMAF Creativity Award, submissions are open to individuals and groups, with at least one Emirati national member, aged 18 to 35. Applicants must present an exceptional performance piece in the genres of music, dance, or theatre. Finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their winning project during Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 and compete for a cash prize of 20,000 AED.

The

Gulf Capital – Visual Arts Award

is open to emerging Emirati artists aged 18 to 35, offering a 10,000 AED cash prize. This award recognizes artists who demonstrate outstanding creativity in any visual art form.

Both awards highlight ADMAF's ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of UAE talent, empowering young creatives to pursue their passions. In collaboration with Gulf Capital, ADMAF seeks to drive artistic innovation, reward excellence, and contribute to the development of the UAE's cultural and creative industries. Through these initiatives, ADMAF and Gulf Capital are dedicated to inspiring and shaping the future of the nation's artistic landscape.

Application Deadline for both awards : 15 November 2024

Interested applicants can find more information and access the application form at

