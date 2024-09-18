Menstrual Health Apps Market Is Projected To Reach Around USD 9.37 Billion By 2033 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to a research report published by Exactitude Consultancy, Companies covered: Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc., Ovia Health, MagicGirl, Glow, Inc., Biowink GmbH, Joii Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Simple Design. Ltd., Flo Inc., Cycles

The global menstrual health apps market was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2023 , increased to USD 1.91 billion in 2024 , and is projected to reach around USD 9.37 billion by 2033 .

Market Growth: CAGR of 19.67% between 2024 and 2033. Increased health awareness among women, particularly in developing nations, is expected to boost growth in the menstrual health apps market. North American Menstrual Health Apps Market Size, 2017-2023

North America Leads the Menstrual Health Apps Market in 2023

In 2023, North America was the most dominating region in the global menstrual health apps industry. The growth of the nation was accredited to excellent internet connectivity in the United States and Canada. The robust digital infrastructure enabled most people to use various health apps, including menstrual health apps. In addition, the well-developed healthcare system and government-driven campaigns to sensitize people about the menstrual health status have promoted the use of health apps.

Besides, people spent more on health apps due to increasing awareness and state-led marketing of health solutions. Besides, the excellent IT infrastructure in the North American region enables firms producing apps to continue innovating and improving their applications. The trend is expected to cross over into the projected period due to the high investment in emerging technologies. For example, some of the top firms are: Flo and Clue , which utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to offer users personalized and accurate menstrual cycle predictions based on collected data.

Asia Pacific Expected to Witness Rapid Growth by 2033

Regionally, the Asia Pacific is foreseen to remain the fastest-growing market for menstrual health apps during 2024–2033. Rise in smartphone users across developing nations like China, India and Japan is creating a thriving landscape for this type of retail. This has also been due to the increase in the internet users, even more so in the developing regions making Digital Health applications such as Menstrual health apps a popular choice for many.

Digital engagement in the market is soaring high, enhanced by growing investments to promote women-oriented health and wellness campaigns, which may further contribute toward market progress.

The number of internet users in India was 751.5 million, January 2024 ranked second in the entire South Asian region and accounted for more than half (63.4%) of those that come from rural parts of country (Data report) which indicates a large scope for success even among other emerging markets with use case health apps like this one.

Europe Positioned for Steady Growth in Menstrual Health Apps

During the forecast period Europe is expected to grow at a healthy rate, owing to strict data protection laws in the region guaranteeing security of sensitive user information. This fosters trust among consumers and in turn makes the use of menstrual health apps by women more appealing in the region. European governments are increasingly promoting digital health initiatives and menstrual health apps stand to gain in local markets, especially in the UK, France and Germany where demand is likely to be high.

Increasing government support and focus on protecting user data is expected to work in favor of developers in this the menstrual health app market, which in-turn will allow them to come up with new innovations and expand their product offering. This system of regulation helps to provide a safe, user experience application for companies that target the platform.

Market Overview

Menstrual Health Apps: Revolutionizing Women's Health Tracking

Menstrual health apps or period tracker apps are mobile applications for women to keep track of their menstrual cycles and reproductive health. Apps that know everything about your menstrual health Through logging when your periods start and finish, you can get a sense for how long they typically last - and make better predictions about future ones. Also, most of these apps come with features that let you note down other aspects such as flow intensity, cramps and mood changes.

In addition to tracking, these apps also crunch the numbers for you in order to predict when women are ovulating or fertile (handy for family planning and identifying potential health problems). This timely menstruation management system based on data allows women to have conversations with their doctors that are more informed and less embarrassing.

For menstruation cycles, 91% of apps analysed could predict the proper cycle dates in an experiment led by the National Institute of Health (NIH). The apps that were top rated went many steps further, providing notifications and insights into symptoms like cramps and mood swings at a personalized level.

Digitalization Driving Growth in Menstrual Health Apps Market

In recent years, the growing digitalization and penetration of smartphones has fueled growth in the market for menstrual health apps. As mobile phone penetration increases worldwide - and in emerging markets in particular - more and more women have access to digital health options that complement their unique requirements.

internet connectivity delivers an online interface for people to monitor their health, thereby providing access for women at all price levels to utilize these apps. This accessibility along with the increase in awareness about menstrual as well reproductive health, has been driving the adoption and rise of menstrual health apps across the globe. With the increased evolution of the digital strategies these apps are presumed to have more promising future when it comes to helping women achieve better awareness about their health as well as positive outcomes.

Rising menstrual health awareness

Increasing awareness of menstrual health particularly in workplaces is a major factor driving the growth of menstrual health apps market. Such campaigns, advertisements and the growing awareness about women's health issues are playing an important role in improving the quality of life among women. Governments all over the world are trying to take steps in the right direction by enacting laws that protects Women health. This is important as it encourages the use of digital health solutions including menstrual health.

In order to create this kind of awareness about menstrual health, the Indian government has launched a Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (MHS). Staring by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) with the aim to educate girls about menstrual hygiene in rural areas.

Rising internet penetration

Scientists predict that most regions in the world have a network and broadband, and now you can access the Internet faster than before. The expansion has coincided with the proliferation of menstrual health awareness campaigns and an uptick in media attention to the matter. Hence, we have seen more prevalence of digital health solutions such as those in the form of health tracking applications. With these applications, you can track your menstrual cycles to the exact day your ovulate and fertility. With real-time data and personalized alerts, users can keep better tabs on their cycles and in turn, their health. This is likely to give an impetus to the menstrual health apps market as these sophisticated features are increasingly being embraced.

Data Privacy Concerns in the Menstrual Health App Market

While the menstrual health app market has seen considerable growth in recent years, data privacy issues remain a significant barrier to its expansion. These apps collect sensitive information from users, such as menstrual cycle details and activity tracking, which, if mishandled, poses a serious privacy risk. Poor data management practices, including the absence of essential features like data deletion, further compromise user security. This erodes consumer trust and could slow the market's growth. To counter these challenges, many companies are focusing on enhancing their security protocols and data management systems, aiming to restore user confidence and safeguard their data in the coming years.

Technological Advancements in Digital Health: The Role of AI in Menstrual Health Apps

Emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), are playing a pivotal role in advancing menstrual health applications. AI's ability to analyze vast amounts of data enables it to deliver personalized recommendations, which can enhance user engagement and attract a broader customer base. These technologies are also capable of predicting ovulation, fertility windows, and symptoms related to menstrual cycles. Many companies are leveraging AI to better understand consumer needs and address menstrual health issues more effectively. Additionally, the growing demand for wearable devices that integrate with mobile apps is expected to further propel the growth of the menstrual health apps market. For example, the women's health app CHARLI uses AI to accelerate endometriosis diagnoses by tracking cycles and connecting users with healthcare professionals.

Growing Partnerships and Platform Insights in the Menstrual Health App Market

Rising awareness around menstrual health is driving a surge in partnerships and collaborations aimed at fostering growth in the menstrual health app market. Ongoing campaigns and initiatives to improve women's menstrual health have brought significant attention to this sector. FemTech companies are increasingly forming strategic partnerships to expand their market presence and reach more users.

For example, in April 2024, WHAM and KPMG announced a $1.1 million partnership to advance women's health through data-driven strategies and innovative solutions. Similarly, The Hans Foundation, an NGO in India, has initiated agreements in Jharkhand to improve menstrual health through education and infrastructure development.

Platform Insights

In 2023, the Android segment led the market with the largest revenue share, attributed to the widespread use of Android phones. Android's flexibility in app development allows for greater customization, making it a preferred option. Additionally, the affordability of Android devices has contributed to their global reach. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand across multiple regions. Integration with Google further enhances the potential for development within the menstrual health app market.

Reports indicate there are currently 3 billion active Android users worldwide.

Meanwhile, the iOS segment is projected to experience significant growth between 2024 and 2033. iOS has gained popularity due to the robust security features offered by Apple, which are increasingly essential for protecting sensitive data. The platform also provides faster updates, ensuring quick resolution of system or device errors, making it an attractive option for users concerned with data privacy and security.

Recent Developments



In May 2023, UNICEF introduced the Kenyan version of its offline period tracker app, "Oky," aimed at providing menstrual health solutions for girls in low- and middle-income countries. This launch is part of an effort to improve access to menstrual health tools where internet connectivity may be limited​.

In March 2023 Joii, a brand focusing on menstrual health, introduced a new app designed to help users track menstrual cycles and manage symptoms related to endometriosis​.

In October 2022Flo launched a project to offer free access to its premium app features to women in 22 countries, including Ethiopia and Haiti, providing access to detailed cycle tracking, expert advice, and a virtual chatbot​.

In February 2024) - Saathi Pads, a menstrual health startup, expanded its initiative in rural India to provide sustainable and affordable menstrual products made from banana fiber, while also educating women on menstrual hygiene​. Clue App's New Features (April 2023) - Clue, a reproductive health app, raised €7 million to expand its offerings, which include advanced menstrual tracking and fertility management tools. It also launched a crowdfunding campaign to engage its users in further product development​.

Menstrual Health Apps Market Companies



Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc.

Ovia Health

MagicGirl

Glow, Inc.

Biowink GmbH

Joii Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

Simple Design. Ltd.

Flo Health Inc. Cycles

Segments covered in the report

By Platform



Android iOS

By Application



Period Cycle Tracking

Fertility and Ovulation Menstrual Health Management

By Geography



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East & Africa

