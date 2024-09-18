Azerbaijan Railways And China Explore Increased Rail Services To Europe
Date
9/18/2024 6:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and China are discussing increasing
the number of rail services to Europe.
Emil Mammadov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC, made
this statement during the session "International Transport
Corridors in the Black and Caspian Seas" at the "Black and Caspian
Freight Forum 2024," Azernews reports.
"You know that for the past year we have been focused on the
maintenance issues of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) corridor. We have
completed the work, concentrating on the main operational and
maintenance aspects, and the primary connection has been restored,
which will operate from June 2024. Thanks to this, the transmission
capacity of the line has increased from 1 million tons to 5 million
tons," he noted.
According to him, currently, the BTK is the shortest and most
convenient route for cargo transportation from Central Asian
countries to Europe or Africa.
"In terms of connections between Azerbaijan and the Central
Asian region of Turkiye, this is the shortest land route, which
enables not only traditional cargo transportation but also
continental rail supply. We are also discussing with our Chinese
partners the possibility of increasing the number of rail routes to
Europe, creating additional opportunities for China to enter the
European market," he added.
