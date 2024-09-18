Real Paradise Journey Launches Exclusive Nubra Valley Tour Packages For Adventure Seekers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Real Paradise Journey, a leading name in and tourism, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive Nubra Valley Tour Packages designed for adventure enthusiasts. Nestled in the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh, Nubra Valley is a haven for travelers seeking serenity, adventure, and an unparalleled connection with nature. With the rising demand for offbeat travel experiences, Real Paradise Journey brings the perfect opportunity to explore the enchanting beauty of Nubra Valley, along with a visit to the famous Pangong Lake.



What to Expect from the Nubra Valley Tour

The Nubra Valley tour package offers a unique blend of adventure and scenic beauty. As part of the Ladakh Trip, the journey to Nubra Valley is an experience that stays etched in your memory. From crossing the famous Khardung La Pass, one of the highest motorable roads in the world, to witnessing the confluence of two mighty rivers, the tour is filled with awe-inspiring moments.



Nubra Valley, known for its vast landscapes, towering mountains, and serene atmosphere, is the ideal destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. The tour package includes a visit to Diskit Monastery, a 14th-century Buddhist monastery, home to a giant statue of Maitreya Buddha. Adventure seekers can also indulge in camel rides on the sand dunes of Hunder, an activity unique to this part of the world.



Real Paradise Journey ensures a well-rounded itinerary that caters to both thrill-seekers and those seeking relaxation. The package also includes a trip to Pangong Lake, one of Ladakh's most iconic landmarks. The lake's changing colors and crystal-clear waters make it a must-visit destination.



Package Details and Itinerary

The Nubra Valley and Pangong Lake Tour Package is available in seven different variations, offering flexibility to suit every traveler's needs. With a starting price of ?22,500 per person, the package provides a 5-night, 6-day adventure, covering some of the most scenic and culturally rich locations in Ladakh.



Destinations covered:

Leh

Nubra Valley

Pangong Lake

The tour begins in Leh, where travelers are given time to acclimatize before embarking on the journey to Nubra Valley. Each day is meticulously planned to ensure travelers experience the best Ladakh has to offer, from the majestic monasteries to the breathtaking landscapes and unique cultural experiences.



Why Choose Real Paradise Journey?

Real Paradise Journey has long been known for its expertise in organizing tours across Kashmir and Ladakh. With its headquarters in Sri Nagar, Kashmir, the company has deep local connections, ensuring that every tour is conducted with the highest level of authenticity and professionalism.



What sets Real Paradise Journey apart is its commitment to providing a seamless travel experience. The Nubra Valley Tour Package includes comfortable accommodations, experienced guides, and well-maintained vehicles, allowing travelers to focus solely on enjoying their adventure. Additionally, the tour packages are customizable, allowing travelers to add extra destinations or experiences based on their preferences.



Contact Us for Enquiries

Ready to embark on your Nubra Valley adventure? Real Paradise Journey is here to make your travel dreams a reality. For bookings and inquiries, contact us at:



Phone: +91-7006-692-734 or +91-9906-000-323

Email: ...

Location: Sri Nagar, Kashmir, India

Visit our website to explore our Kashmir Tour Packages and other exciting travel destinations. Whether you are looking for a peaceful escape or an adrenaline-filled adventure, Real Paradise Journey has the perfect tour for you.



Conclusion

The Nubra Valley Tour Package by Real Paradise Journey is designed for those who crave adventure, natural beauty, and cultural immersion. With its pristine landscapes, rich history, and exciting activities, Nubra Valley is a destination that should be on every traveler's list. Real Paradise Journey invites you to discover the hidden gems of Ladakh, with a tour that promises unforgettable memories.

Company :-Real Paradise Journey

User :- rea Journey

Email :...

Phone :-09906000323

Url :-