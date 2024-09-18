Panama Among Countries With The Most Drug Traffic According To USA

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) US President Joe Biden said Bolivia and Venezuela have failed to comply with international anti-drug trafficking agreements over the past 12 months and identified another dozen Latin American countries as major drug transit or production sites.

In a memo sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the president defines around twenty countries, mostly in Latin America and the Caribbean, as“major transit or production sites for illicit drugs.”

The list includes Afghanistan, the Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama,

Peru and Venezuela.

Under the Foreign Relations Authorization Act, the President of the United States is required to report annually on the countries he considers to be major drug producers or drug transit centers in the world.

The list is drawn up based on a“combination of geographic, commercial and economic factors that allow drugs or chemical precursors to circulate or be produced, even if a government has implemented strict anti-narcotics control measures.”