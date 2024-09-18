Aramco Digital And Accenture Partner To Revolutionize Digital Skilling Capabilities And Forge An AI-Ready Workforce In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Leveraging Accenture's AI-native platform, Digital to upskill Saudi workforce in transformative technologies including Cloud, Data & AI and keep pace with Vision 2030.

Riyadh, September, 2024 – Aramco Digital, the digital and subsidiary of Aramco, and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) have formed a strategic partnership to generative AI (gen AI) innovation and supercharge the digital skilling agenda in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership aims to empower Saudi Arabia to adopt and innovate with gen AI at scale, helping the Kingdom address the evolving digital talent requirement across industries and contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Aramco Digital will leverage Accenture LearnVantage's AI-native platform, which uses a gen AI recommendation engine to curate learning content and offer deep capabilities – from skill gaps assessment and personalized learning to certifications – aligning individual learning needs to the organization's and national growth priorities. This cloud-based platform will also bring in a wide network of Arabic and English trainers and mentors from Accenture, including leading players across industries and academia.

Through the delivery of its comprehensive gen AI learning platform, Accenture will equip the company's entire workforce with foundational and specialized AI skills, including the responsible use of AI, and help Aramco Digital in its pursuit of becoming the largest provider of gen AI services in Saudia Arabia.

“Gen AI will continue to reshape the business sectors and the talent landscape in our Kingdom. We are partnering with Accenture to ensure we are not only prepared for the gen AI transformation but are well positioned to lead it,” said Tareq Amine, CEO of Aramco Digital.“And we are excited to work alongside them to bring our deep capabilities and digital solutions in gen AI learning to market to serve the Kingdom's workforce and help advance us toward achieving Vision 2030.”

The two companies will further collaborate to drive even greater AI fluency by bringing such capabilities to serve other organizations in the Kingdom and, ultimately, develop the talent needed to navigate changes brought by technological advancements and achieve greater value for the future.

“We are passionate about helping organizations in Saudi Arabia become talent creators and contributing our extensive knowledge and capabilities to transform the way people learn,” said Omar Boulos, CEO of Accenture Middle East.“Our collaboration with Aramco Digital marks a significant step toward strengthening the Kingdom's workforce with the skills of the future, and builds upon our existing commitment to support this dynamic market through digital skilling.”

“Powered by its cloud-based and AI-native platform, Accenture LearnVantage will play a critical role in accelerating digital skilling and ensuring learning effectiveness,” said Kishore Durg, Global Lead of Accenture LearnVantage.“We are excited to partner with Aramco Digital to deliver innovative solutions and help the Kingdom forge future-ready workforces.”

About Accenture:

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 750,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities.

About Aramco Digital:

Aramco Digital is the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco, a global integrated energy and chemicals company. Aramco Digital aims to help drive digital transformation and technological innovation across various sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“likely,”“anticipates,”“aspires,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“believes,”“estimates,”“positioned,”“outlook,”“goal,”“target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the collaboration might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the“Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.