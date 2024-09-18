Meta announces Teen Accounts on Instagram to enhance safety for teenage users

(MENAFN) Meta Platforms announced a new feature called Teen Accounts on Instagram, designed to enhance safety and parental control for teenage users. According to the statement released Tuesday, these accounts will automatically implement several protective measures, including restrictions on who can contact teens and what content they can view. This initiative aims to ensure that teens have a secure experience while providing reassurance to parents about their children’s social media use.



The new Teen Accounts will come with built-in protections that limit interactions with unknown users and filter sensitive content. Teens will need parental permission to adjust these settings to be less strict, particularly if they are under 16. The platform will enforce the most stringent privacy settings, such as restricting messaging to people the teens already follow or are connected with, and applying filters to block offensive language and unwanted comments.



Additionally, teens will be able to personalize their experience by selecting topics they are interested in seeing more of. Instagram will also automatically activate features like "Hidden Words" to prevent bullying and will enforce "time limit reminders" that notify users to take breaks after 60 minutes of daily app use. A "Sleep Mode" will mute notifications between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., helping to reduce disruptions during the night.



The National PTA and experts like Rachel Rodgers, PhD, have praised Meta for these updates. They believe that the enhanced settings provide a safer, age-appropriate environment for teens and offer greater peace of mind to parents. For older teens, aged 16 and above, parents can still oversee and approve changes to privacy settings through parental supervision features. This approach reflects an understanding of the different needs and vulnerabilities of younger versus older adolescents.

