عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Oil Rebounds On World Market

Azerbaijani Oil Rebounds On World Market


9/18/2024 5:17:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The price of 1 barrel of Azerbaijani "Azeri Light" oil has surged by $0.9, or 1.2%, reaching $77.01 on the world market, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, the price of November futures for brent crude rose to $73.35. For Azerbaijan, the state budget this year had calculated the average price of oil at $75 per barrel, indicating that the current market price is favorable for the country.

It's noteworthy that "Azeri Light" saw its lowest price at $15.81 per barrel in April 2020, with its record high reaching $149.66 in July 2008. The bulk of Azerbaijan's oil is produced from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block, where the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 25% stake in the agreement.

MENAFN18092024000195011045ID1108686887


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search