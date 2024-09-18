Cloud Seeding Market To Skyrocket To $192.77 Million By 2031 3D SA, Mettech S.P.A, RHS Consulting, Limited AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud Seeding

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Cloud Seeding Market ," The cloud seeding market was valued at $120.35 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $192.77 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 Download Sample Pages -The cloud seeding market holds a great potential over the coming years backed by the rise in demand for having periodical weather conditions and cater to water scarcity issues. The rise in global population in coming years, demanding pure water resources will also augment the cloud seeding market. The global population is expected to grow by 40% in next 45 years, ramping up demand of fresh water sources. The rise in requirement is expected to be catered by artificially increasing precipitation activities through cloud seeding technologies. Countries with water scarcity and bolstering population such as UAE and China have already drafted a multiple cloud seeding programs that will be executed till 2025, to fulfil the need of fresh water.Leading Market Players: -Weather Modification, Inc.RHS Consulting, LimitedNorth American Weather Consultants, Inc.Seeding Operations And Atmospheric ResearchSnowy Hydro LimitedMettech S.p.AAFJets Sdn BhdCloud Seeding Technologies3D SAIce Crystal EngineeringPrime determinants of growthIncrease in investment within cloud modification programs, introduction of new technologies, and rise in demand to mitigate environmental threats drive the growth of the global cloud seeding market . Moreover, rise in application of cloud seeding technologies to generate artificial rain and maintain water level in draught regions presents new opportunities in the coming years.The aerial cloud seeding segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the aerial cloud seeding segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global cloud seeding market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in cloud seeding application by the arrival of the private service provider propels the growth of the segment. The report also analyzes the ground-based cloud seeding segment.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:The hygroscopic segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on seeding technique, the hygroscopic segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global cloud seeding market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The rise in demand to generate rainfall or accelerate the cloud condensation process to cater to freshwater shortage demands is positively impacting business opportunities. The research also analyzes the glaciogenic segment.North America to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global cloud seeding market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. Range of active cloud seeding operations across the U.S. and support by the government toward increasing its commercial application support the market growth . The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the aerial cloud seeding segment leads the market during the forecast period.By application, the increasing precipitation segment leads the market during the forecast period.By flare, the end burning flares segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).By seeding technique, the hygroscopic segment leads the market during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Factors, such as increase in investment within cloud modification programs, introduction of new technologies, and rise in demand mitigate environmental threats. Rise in application of cloud seeding technologies to generate artificial rain and maintain water level in draught regions is expected to act as a primary market accelerator. Water deprecated regions, including Saudi Arabia have done notable investment within the market. For instance, in April 2022, the Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers announced inauguration of cloud seeding program over three cities to increase rainfall. The program is segmented in two phases. The first phase is stated to include setting up operations in Riyadh, Qassim, and hail region, followed by Asir, Al-Baha, and Taif regions in the second phase. 