ITS Congress Safe, Trustworthy And Resilient Mobility Ecosystems In Changing Times

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 17th September 2024

Mr. Young Tae Kim, Moderator and Secretary General of the International Transport Forum (ITF), France, opened the plenary session themed, 'Safe, Trustworthy and Resilient Mobility Ecosystems in Changing Times.' The session centred on the role of AI in upholding the safety and resilience of transport systems and infrastructure, ensuring road user protection, mitigating the impact of traffic incidents, and prepping for natural disasters. Key questions were raised about how to ensure a trustworthy and secure mobility system, as well as the role of AI in addressing the evolving needs of cities.

Mr. Jim Misener, keynote speaker and Senior Director at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., USA, highlighted the importance of a connectivity system that provides drivers with thorough information on natural or human-made incidents that may occur on the roads, and how such systems can ensure safe evacuations and guarantee the safety of all road users. He stressed the need for achieving environmental sustainability and addressed the requirements for road maintenance, management, and road network repair.

Ms. Susanna Zammataro, Director General of the International Road Federation (IRF) in Switzerland, said,“Ensuring safe mobility systems necessitates extensive studies and surveys, centring on actionable results and how they can be shared with relevant authorities. The IRF has carried out various studies, underscoring the importance of establishing cooperation and dialogue between transport companies and governments. It is crucial to continuously develop the necessary skills, establish more flexible policies, and build trust in sharing knowledge between countries.”

His Excellency Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director General, Abu Dhabi Mobility, UAE, who took part in the session said:“Cities are undergoing rapid advancements and remarkable transformation in boosting growth, attracting investments, and addressing environmental and security challenges. In addition to ensuring safe and smart mobility with modern infrastructure, realising smart mobility demands systems that guarantee sustainability, meet safety standards, and effectively utilise AI. It also involves turning concepts from studies and theories into real-world applications.”

Dr. Markus Oeser, President of the Federal Highway Research Institute (BASt) in Germany, highlighted the magnitude of recognising that the shift towards more digitalised mobility systems requires their efficiency and the support of road users, including drivers of vehicles, taxis, buses, and trains. He also stressed the need to know how to handle disruptions and malfunctions in such systems.

Ms. Joanna M. Pinkerton, Senior Vice President, HNTB, USA, said,“Mobility systems are closely tied to the economy and people's lives. To ensure integration within this relationship, AI must be capable of offering data that assists both individuals and institutions in predicting, analysing, and tracking feedback and opinions pertinent to mobility and traffic flow.”

Mr. Takeru Ito, Director for Mobility Digital Transformation Office, Automobile Division, Manufacturing Industries Bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan, said,“The Japanese government is actively developing a national digital roadmap for its road network. Moreover, semiconductors are continuously being utilised and upgraded in the transportation industry to enhance vehicle efficiency and reliability.”