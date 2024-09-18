Moci Showcases Digital Transformation Initiatives At Conteq Expo24
9/18/2024 5:06:44 AM
The Peninsula
Doha: Under the patronage of HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs,“ConteQ 2024” - the Advanced technology for construction and Services expo – launched in Doha with the Ministry of Commerce and industry (MoCI)as“Host”.
The event is taking place from September 16 to 18, at the Qatar National convention Centre.
The Ministry's pavilion at ConteQ 2024 showcases initiatives that support Technology and innovation in construction and services sectors, with a focus on digital transformation and adoption of modern technologies.
It also highlights the services offered to both local and international investors, particularly small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Part of the pavilion is dedicated to promoting laws that encourage foreign investment.
These laws are in place to regulate non-Qatari investment that allow for outright ownership by foreigners of their businesses in various sectors of Qatar's economy.
At ConteQ 2024, the Ministry is participating in a panel discussion entitled“Policy Unlocks to Drive Innovation and Entrepreneurship”, discussing how initiatives designed to facilitate business operations are now easily accessible by the business and investment community.
