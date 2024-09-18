Fitch says strong investment in AI has positive impact on credit profiles for US tech firms

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings has indicated that strong in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is having a favorable impact on the credit profiles of information hardware and manufacturers in the US. According to Fitch, the surge in AI-related spending is contributing positively to revenue growth in the semiconductor sector. This trend is particularly beneficial for companies involved in producing processors, networking equipment, and storage solutions, as these suppliers cater to hyperscalers—large firms with the means to invest heavily in advanced AI technologies.



The rating agency highlighted that hyperscalers are investing substantial amounts in digital infrastructure, including graphics processing units (GPUs) essential for AI applications. Currently, these investments exceed USD50 billion per quarter, and Fitch anticipates that this level of spending will continue in the foreseeable future. The ongoing demand for AI technologies is driving revenue growth for semiconductor manufacturers, bolstering their financial stability and creditworthiness.



Fitch also noted that while the adoption of AI services is expected to be robust in the long term, it is still in the early stages of development. The widespread use of AI will require significant data standardization at the enterprise level, which is a complex and time-consuming process. As a result, the full-scale adoption of AI services may take several years to materialize, although the trend toward increased AI infrastructure investment remains strong.



Overall, the agency's assessment reflects a positive outlook for companies involved in AI infrastructure, given the substantial and ongoing investments by hyperscalers. This spending supports revenue growth and enhances the credit profiles of technology and semiconductor firms, even as the broader adoption of AI services evolves over time.

MENAFN18092024000045015839ID1108686662