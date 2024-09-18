US SEC charges 11 investment managers due to failure in reporting securities holdings

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it has brought charges against 11 institutional investment managers for failing to report their holdings in certain securities. According to the SEC, these investment managers were obligated to file reports because they held discretionary control over more than USD100 million in specific securities. The charges underscore the importance of transparency and accurate reporting in the financial markets.



All 11 firms involved have agreed to settle the charges. Among them, nine firms will collectively pay over USD3.4 million in civil penalties as part of the settlement. This significant financial penalty reflects the seriousness of the reporting failures and aims to reinforce compliance with regulatory requirements. The penalties serve as a deterrent to other firms that might neglect their reporting obligations.



Notably, two of the firms were not required to pay civil penalties. The SEC noted that these two companies had voluntarily self-reported their violations, demonstrating a proactive approach to compliance and transparency. This self-reporting is often viewed favorably by regulators and can lead to more lenient outcomes in enforcement actions.



Jason Burt, director of the SEC’s Denver Regional Office, emphasized the critical role of accurate and timely reporting in maintaining the integrity of the securities markets. He highlighted that the integrity of these markets relies heavily on firms providing transparent and complete information about their securities holdings and trading activities. The SEC’s actions reflect its ongoing commitment to enforcing these essential regulatory standards.

