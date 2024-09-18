Series of mass explosions kill over 9, injure thousands in Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Health Firas Al-Abiad reported that at least nine people, including a child, were killed in a series of mass explosions involving wireless communication devices, known as pagers, in various locations across Lebanon. The explosions also left approximately 2,750 people injured, with around 200 in critical condition. This preliminary toll was announced during a press conference in Beirut.



Minister Al-Abiad informed a Turkish news agency earlier in the day that hundreds were due to the widespread device explosions throughout Lebanon. Lebanese media have speculated that the explosions might have resulted from an Israeli breach of the communication system.



Hezbollah confirmed that at least two of its members were killed and many others injured in the blasts. The group stated that several pager devices used by Hezbollah units exploded around 3:30 PM local time (1:30 PM GMT) on September 17, 2024. Hezbollah has accused Israel of being fully responsible for the explosions and has pledged "just retaliation from unexpected quarters" against Tel Aviv.



Israel has not provided an immediate response to the incident. However, Topaz Luk, a close adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggested in an X post that Israel might have been involved in the explosions, but later deleted the post. Netanyahu’s office subsequently issued a statement distancing the prime minister from the adviser's comments.



In response to the explosions, the Lebanese Health Ministry has urged all citizens who own pager devices to dispose of them immediately. This incident occurs amid ongoing cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel, exacerbated by a severe Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in over 41,200 deaths, mostly among women and children, following a Hamas attack on October 7 of last year.

