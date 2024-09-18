Royal Court Chief Attends Inauguration Of Royal Initiatives In Jerash

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In conjunction with King Abdullah's to Jerash, on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi inaugurated projects implemented under Royal initiatives in the governorate.

At Jerash Camp, Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, inaugurated a new public park established under Royal directives, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The scheme is part of a wider series of initiatives following King Abdullah's meeting with camp leaders, providing a safe and well-developed recreational space for camp residents.

Spanning over five dunums, the park includes green areas, playgrounds for children, family seating areas and various service facilities.

In the Jabarat area, Issawi, accompanied by Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa, inaugurated the Potash Integrated Day Services Centre.

Funded by the Arab Potash Company (APC), the four-dunum centre represents a "major" Royal initiative to support people with disabilities, promote their integration into society and enhance their skills and quality of life.

APC, in line with its corporate social responsibility efforts, cooperates with Royal initiatives stakeholders to support and develop local communities by funding key development and service projects.

In remarks to the press, Issawi stressed that Royal initiatives aim to address various needs of the society, including the development and rehabilitation of parks and gardens with international recreational facilities and safety standards to provide the best experience for visitors.

He also noted that these initiatives, which cover vital sectors such as public parks and rehabilitation centres, are implemented in partnership with government institutions and civil society organisations.